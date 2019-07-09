State eyes improvements to ‘dangerous’ Milton intersection

The state Department of Transportation invites the public to a meeting in Milton on July 23 to explain proposed changes to the intersection of Randolph Avenue and Chickatawbut Road, one of the most dangerous in the state.

The state is considering making a roundabout at the intersection, which ranks second in the state’s top 200 most dangerous list based on the severity of accidents at the location.

The meeting will be held July 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton Council on Aging, 10 Walnut St.