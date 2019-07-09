Wrentham recognized by state for housing efforts

Wrentham has earned state recognition for its efforts to create new housing. The Baker administration recently named the town a Housing Choice Community, a designation provided to cities and towns that are producing new housing and have adopted best practices to promote sustainable housing development, including affordable units.

The designation makes municipalities eligible for certain state capital grants and bolsters their applications for other grant programs.

Wrentham earned the designation in part because 12.6 percent of its housing is affordable — above the 10 percent level the state has set as a minimum standard for all communities — and because of the 5 percent housing growth it has achieved in the past five years, according to Rachel Benson, Wrentham’s director of planning and economic development.