Bocce and fellowship at the Columbus Club

In the first decade of the 1900s, a small group of Italian immigrants had settled in Framingham’s Coburnville neighborhood. Times were tough in their new world. Finding work, trying to pick up essential words of English, and standing tall against any resentment from the local folks made for an edgy existence. But they had come from far away and understood their purpose.

FRAMINGHAM — If only the founding fathers could see the place now.

The immigrants only had themselves, and formed a club of sorts. They saved their money, which wasn’t much. They had to crawl and scratch for it. They had ambitions.

In 1908, on Columbus Day, they incorporated a club, a place they could call their own and where they could hopefully forge a future.

On Columbus Day 1909, they purchased a small piece of land a stone’s throw from the neighborhood.

On Columbus Day 1910, they broke ground for their own space. They built the club themselves. They were all born in Italy. The bylaws were written in Italian. Now they were Italian-Americans. With a place to congregate.

Naturally, it was called the Columbus Club. Now they had a place to meet, to socialize, to devour the pasta cooked on the spot. They could pour the wine, perhaps made in their own cellars. At the club, they did not feel like strangers.

Incredibly, the Columbus Club is still in business: same location on Fountain Street, same intentions of honoring Italian heritage. But holding on to that heritage hasn’t always been easy. “There are still a few old-timers, but most of them have died,” said Frank Peveri, 82. “Me, I come here almost every day. It gives me a place to go and play cards.”

“I was 18, just out of high school, and became a member of the club,” recalled Lou Merloni Sr., 81. “They made me an officer.” Merloni, the father of Lou Jr., the former Red Sox player and current radio-TV sports personality, has been a member for 63 years. There’s no office he hasn’t held here, no roll-up-the-sleeves labor he hasn’t done on behalf of the Columbus Club.

“Lou’s been the heart and soul of this place, forever,” said the club’s cook, Bubba Bronzetti, whose great-grandfather, Adamo Bronzetti, was a founding member of the club.

It’s technically still a private club, with 297 members, but that’s a loose definition these days. “You don’t have to be a member” to come eat or have a beer, said the club’s general manager, John Magri. The club needs to recruit younger people. Being Italian is not a requirement.

“In the old days we had chicken shoots and lobster shoots on Friday, and the club was always crowded,” said Peveri. “If you were lucky to get a chair you had to keep it with you, even when you went to the bathroom. People were three-deep at the bar. We all gave each other the business. It was a fun time.”

The old-timers have steadily passed away. Younger generations have a plethora of eating spots and bars to choose from on nearby Route 9. “It’s a sign of the times,” said Peveri. “Young kids don’t come.”

Yet on Friday nights the place is still packed with families, grandchildren to grandparents. The dining area and bar reverberate with happy voices. The doors open wide to all ethnic groups. Maybe the newcomers will come back, give new life to the club.

Dues are $75 per year for members and $30 for social members, who are allowed to sit on committees and attend meetings but cannot vote. Women may only join as social members.

Old-timers tell stories of the club’s heyday when Framingham’s politicians would settle in for a long night of eating, drinking, and piecing together the town’s future. “If you wanted to be elected to something, you had to come to the Columbus Club,” said the 56-year-old Magri, who remembers coming here with his family with he was in elementary school.

Magri’s mother has her 80th birthday coming up. “We’d take her anywhere she wants to go to celebrate. She wants to come here. Why? It’s where she came as a kid.”

In Bronzetti’s kitchen, Peveri makes the sauce and Jim Capobianco makes the meatballs. They do it every day, for no pay. The pizza is Bronzetti’s pride and joy. “Best pizza in Metrowest,” said Magri. “Bubba doesn’t let one leave the kitchen without his close inspection.”

The Columbus Club isn’t fancy, but it’s clean and comfy. The same faces show up almost every afternoon for a bite to eat, a cold beer, and a few hands of the Italian card game, passatella. It gets loud.

Jim Bucci recently moved from Natick to Harwich. He drives up every Tuesday for the bocce tournament in an alley behind the building. “It’s because these are my friends,” he said, only to be met with a chorus shouting “no we’re not!” Bucci laughed heartily. The guys here never miss a chance to sneak in a jab.

Italians of a certain age love their bocce. Sure it’s fun, but the Columbus Club guys play to win. The games take on a Hatfield vs. McCoys vibe, except all the players’ names end in a vowel.

The older members are extremely loyal to the club and versed in its history. “We’ve got all the guys who’ve retired coming here,” said Merloni.

Columbus Club members are a proud group, aging yes, but coming here magically gives them an extra kick to their step. They know the history. The walls of the rooms are strewn with names of the Italians from Coburnville who fought in wars, and the ones who didn’t come back.

There’s a bond here for those who remember. In a most unusual way, it’s a love story — love and appreciation for what their families went through and adamantly stood for.

On the jukebox somebody plays Dean Martin’s “That’s Amore.”

This is the Columbus Club. Amore. Si.

