North Calendar: What’s happening this week
ANDOVER Phillips Academy invites students and their parents to a free college fair, which is open to the public from 6 to 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, July 18, in Case Memorial Cage, 5 Highland Road. Representatives from more than 100 colleges and universities of various sizes, geographic locations, and programmatic emphases will be represented. For more information, call Phillips Academy Summer Session at 781-749-4400.
BEVERLY Since moving on from his legendary folk music partnership with Paul Simon in 1970, Art Garfunkel has enjoyed a successful solo career — including the most recent of his 10 studio albums, “Some Enchanted Evening,” in 2007. On Sunday, July 14, at 7 p.m., Garfunkel will perform new and classic material for local fans at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St. For tickets and more information, visit thecabot.org.
GLOUCESTER The Playtime Stories Company performs a children’s story every Saturday, at 10 a.m., at Gloucester Stage, 267 East Main St., through Aug. 17. The play on Saturday, July 20, is “A Delightful Day of Dr. Seuss: The Lorax and Horton Hears a Who,” while future performances include classic fairy tales, new stories, and works by local authors. Admission is $5 per child, which includes one free adult. For tickets and more information, call 978-281-4433 or visit gloucesterstage.com.
MARBLEHEAD Do you have too much stuff? Would you like to manage it all with ease? Learn to “spark joy” by decluttering using the KonMari Method in a presentation by Marblehead resident Jamie Berg on Tuesday, July 16, at 7 p.m., at Abbot Public Library, 235 Pleasant St. For more information, call 781-631-1481 or visit abbotlibrary.org.
Send items at least two weeks in advance to cindycantrell20@gmail.com.