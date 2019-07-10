North Calendar: What’s happening this week

ANDOVER Phillips Academy invites students and their parents to a free college fair, which is open to the public from 6 to 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, July 18, in Case Memorial Cage, 5 Highland Road. Representatives from more than 100 colleges and universities of various sizes, geographic locations, and programmatic emphases will be represented. For more information, call Phillips Academy Summer Session at 781-749-4400.

BEVERLY Since moving on from his legendary folk music partnership with Paul Simon in 1970, Art Garfunkel has enjoyed a successful solo career — including the most recent of his 10 studio albums, “Some Enchanted Evening,” in 2007. On Sunday, July 14, at 7 p.m., Garfunkel will perform new and classic material for local fans at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St. For tickets and more information, visit thecabot.org.