Outdoor concerts, walking tours, and a high school reunion

Don’t forget your dancing shoes and lawn chairs for summer nights of live outdoor music in Malden . Outside the Malden Public Library, 36 Salem St., the Live on the Lawn series will host Sonho Meu on Wednesday, July 24, and Teal Street Band on Wednesday, Aug. 7. All concerts are free and open to the public. For more information contact the library at 781-324-0218 or visit maldenpubliclibrary.org .

The Cape Ann Museum is holding summer walking tours in Gloucester on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. through Aug. 31 The tours are held rain or shine. See the views made famous by Fitz Henry Lane, the houses painted by artist Edward Hopper, and other sights. For ticket prices and more information, visit eventbrite.com or call 978-283-0455.

Danvers Historical Society will present an evening of live songs from Broadway musicals on Friday, July 26, in Danvers. Arrive at 6:30 p.m. to stroll the historic gardens of Glen Magna Farms, 29 Ingersoll St., before the show starts at 7:30 p.m. There will also be dessert and refreshments at the event. Tickets must be purchased in advance for $35 by Friday, July 19. For more information visit danvershistory.org or call 978-777-1666 .

The Lowell High School class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion in Lowell on Friday, Aug. 16. There will be dinner and dancing as well as a 50-year retrospective video, raffles, photos, and games. It will take place at Mt. Pleasant Golf Club. All proceeds go to the Class of ’69 Scholarship Fund. Tickets are $50 . Call Steve Hartigan at 978-995-3637 or Bill Nichols at 978-454-9808 for more information.

Healing Abuse Working for Change, a nonprofit based in Salem, was awarded $100,000 through the Cummings Foundation for its Our World-HAWC Youth Empowerment Program. The organization was one of 100 local nonprofits to receive $100,000 each through the foundation’s “$100K for 100” program. Healing Abuse Working for Change provides free and confidential support to survivors of domestic violence.

