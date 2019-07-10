Raynham’s fire chief retires after nearly half a century

On June 30, that longstanding service to the town came to an end when Januse stepped down as chief as a result of turning 65, the state’s mandatory retirement age for public safety employees. He was succeeded by Deputy Chief Bryan LaCivita.

So began a tenure with the Fire Department that would span nearly half a century and include 11 years as its leader.

James T. Januse was a high school sophomore in 1970 when he was hired as a call firefighter in his hometown of Raynham.

“It’s very, very difficult,” Januse said, noting that he would have liked to continue working. “I loved my job. I loved getting up and going to work in the morning and seeing all the guys. I had a wonderful career. I didn’t want to leave but it is what it is and I’m very proud of where the department is today.”

Januse’s Fire Department service was part of a family tradition. His late father, Theodore Januse, served with the department from 1936 to 1981, the last 34 years as chief — in about 1968, he became Raynham’s first full-time chief. Januse’s son, James W. “Jay” Januse, is a Raynham firefighter/paramedic.

“It’s been in my blood ever since I can remember,” Januse said of firefighting, recalling that he was first exposed to the profession as a boy when he accompanied his father to fire scenes.

Joseph R. Pacheco, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, said Januse brought the Fire Department to “another level of professionalism.”

“He was probably the staunchest advocate of expanding the size of the department. We did that, adding a couple of guys,” Pacheco said, also citing Januse’s successful effort to secure a new fire truck and funding to expand the fire station, a project now in design. His tenure also saw the department acquire a third ambulance.

Joining the department as a call firefighter at age 16 in 1970, Januse continued in that role until he was hired full time in 1993. He was elevated to lieutenant in 2001, and chief in 2008.

During his career, Januse saw his share of major fires. One came in his first year as chief in 2009, when a blaze at a mobile home park took the life of a mother and her son.

“When the first engine company arrived, the fire was heavily involved. They made an attempt to effect a rescue, but were just driven back by the flames.” He also recalls massive mill fires in other towns that his department helped battle.

Outside of firefighting, Januse over the years worked as a driver for his father’s dump truck business, which he later ran with his brother, and eventually passed on to his son.

Januse, who still resides in the house where he grew up across from the fire station, said he looks forward to having more time for fishing with his childhood best friend, retired Raynham deputy fire chief Denis Murphy, and spending more time with family.

Pacheco said Januse may best be remembered for his dedication to Raynham.

“The fact that he was with us nearly 50 years, you don’t get that anymore,” Pacheco said. “That’s someone who is not just committed to the department and his job but to their town. He was a chief who worked hard every day.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.