Rocket launches, picnics, and a very long hike

The Care Management Team at Emerson Hospital in Concord is offering a free educational program about dementia for families and caregivers on Wednesday, July 24, from 6 to 7 p.m. Janet Benevuti, author of “Don’t Give Up on Me! Supporting Aging Parents Successfully,” and a founder of Circle of Life Partners, a nonprofit that supports families and aging parents, will discuss strategies for navigating the medical system and optimizing life at home for a loved one with dementia. The program will be held in the Cheney Conference Room of Emerson Hospital, 133 Old Road to Nine Acre Corner. Contact Taylor Wilkie at twilkie@emersonhosp.org or 978-287-3170 for further information or to register.

The Discovery Museum in Acton is holding an activity to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Participants design and build landing pods using simple materials, launch stomp rockets, and more. The event will be held on Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Discovery Museum, 177 Main St., and is free with admission. For more information, visit www.discoveryacton.org .

Advertisement

The Eliot Church and Bacon Free Library in Natick present “Cafe Barcelona,” an outdoor concert by guitarist and composer Peter Griggs. Griggs will play a variety of Spanish and Brazilian music, as well as several of his own compositions. The concert will be held on the lawn of the Bacon Free Library, 58 Eliot St., on Sunday, July 21, at 3 p.m. Attendees are advised to bring blankets or folding chairs and are welcome to bring food. In case of rain, the concert will be held at The Eliot Church, 45 Eliot St., where food is not allowed. Admission is by free-will donation, with $10 suggested. For more information, visit www.theeliotchurch.org or call 508-653-2244.

A Havdalah (end of Shabbat) picnic will be held by JCC Greater Boston at Natick Community Organic Farm on Saturday, July 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. Kids will explore the farm, located at 117 Elliot St., and make nature crafts, including herb satchels to take home. Watermelon, salad, cookies and juice will be provided, but families are recommended to bring a picnic entree for themselves. The event is aimed at children up to age 6, but siblings are welcome. The picnic costs $10 per family. Register by Friday, July 26, at www.bostonjcc.org/summerpicnic. For more information, contact metrowest2@jccgb.org.

Advertisement

Newton resident Jim Klumpp will hold a presentation on his four-month, 2,650-mile hike across the Pacific Crest Trail on July 16 at 7 p.m. Klumpp will discuss his journey through deserts in Southern California, mountain passes in the High Sierra, and around wildfires that closed sections of the trail in Oregon and Washington. The event is being held at the Newton Free Library, 330 Homer St. Parking and the event itself are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.newtonfreelibrary.net or call 617-796-1360.

Corey Dockser can be reached at corey.dockser@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @coreydockser.