South Calendar: What’s happening this week
PLYMOUTH Americana Theatre Company performs a comic makeover of the famous Sherlock Holmes story “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” with guest Andy Geffken in the role of Sherlock and company member actors Derek Martin as Sir Henry and David Friday as Dr. Watson. When a British peer is found dead with the paw prints of a gigantic hound beside his body, the hunt for genre cliche fun is elementary. The show takes place at the Spire Center for Performing Arts, 25½ Court St., beginning Saturday, July 20, with performances also on Sunday, July 21, and Thursday through Sunday, July 25-28. Tickets are $35; $30 for seniors and students. For times and reservations, see www.americanatheatre.org.
MILTON The Milton Historical Society opens the doors for free summer tours of the Suffolk Resolves House, where Revolutionary-era patriot Dr. Joseph Warren wrote and edited the “Suffolk Resolves,” an important predecessor document to the Declaration of Independence. Located at 1370 Canton Ave., the house will be open Sunday, July 14, and Sunday, Aug. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. For information about the historical society, visit www.miltonhistoricalsociety.org.
Advertisement
FOXBOROUGH The Un-Common Theatre’s young adult company will perform “RENT School Edition,” a pop culture musical loosely based on Puccini’s “La Boheme.” The show follows young artists struggling to survive in New York’s Lower East Side under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Performances are at the Orpheum Theatre, 1 School St., Thursday through Saturday, July 18-20, at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, July 21, at 2 p.m. Reserved tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, available at www.brownpapertickets.com/browse.html. Tickets at the door $27 adults and $22 seniors and students.
DUXBURY “Tent Event” weekend at the Duxbury Music Festival features a rock band led by South Shore Conservatory faculty member Ed Sorrentino on Saturday night, July 20; a concert of ’80s pop music on Friday night, July 19; a family concert for children and parents on Saturday morning, July 20; and a faculty and student recital called “Sunday in the Park” on Sunday, July 21. Tent weekend events take place on Duxbury Town Green on Washington Street. For times, tickets, and information about other festival events, see www.sscmusic.org/dmf.
ROBERT KNOX
Send items at least two weeks in advance to rc.knox2@gmail.com.