South Calendar: What’s happening this week

PLYMOUTH Americana Theatre Company performs a comic makeover of the famous Sherlock Holmes story “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” with guest Andy Geffken in the role of Sherlock and company member actors Derek Martin as Sir Henry and David Friday as Dr. Watson. When a British peer is found dead with the paw prints of a gigantic hound beside his body, the hunt for genre cliche fun is elementary. The show takes place at the Spire Center for Performing Arts, 25½ Court St., beginning Saturday, July 20, with performances also on Sunday, July 21, and Thursday through Sunday, July 25-28. Tickets are $35; $30 for seniors and students. For times and reservations, see www.americanatheatre.org.

MILTON The Milton Historical Society opens the doors for free summer tours of the Suffolk Resolves House, where Revolutionary-era patriot Dr. Joseph Warren wrote and edited the “Suffolk Resolves,” an important predecessor document to the Declaration of Independence. Located at 1370 Canton Ave., the house will be open Sunday, July 14, and Sunday, Aug. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. For information about the historical society, visit www.miltonhistoricalsociety.org.