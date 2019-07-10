Story times, outdoor movies, and a fishing expedition

Carver Public Library in Carver is holding weekly story times running July 8 through Aug.17. Toddler story time runs Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3½ and under. Preschool story time runs on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 to 5. The library is located at 2 Meadowbrook Way. Visit carverpl.org or call 508-866-3415 for more information.

The Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra and Emilson YMCA will present their second free outdoor music event in Hanover on July 31. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. the Phil Brass Quintet will play at Laura’s Center for the Arts’ outdoor amphitheater at 97 Mill St. Be sure to bring a blanket or pack a picnic for this rain or shine event. Visit plymouthphil.org for more information.

Patriot Place and Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt are hosting free outdoor movies on Patriot Place Plaza in Foxborough. The program runs through Aug. 30 in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. “Ralph Breaks the Internet” will be featured Wednesday, July 31 . “Monsters University” will be screened on Wednesday, Aug. 7 . Preshow entertainment starts at 6 p.m., and the movies will begin at sunset. There’ll be carnival games as well. Visit patriot-place.com for more information.

Dr. William Conard has been appointed as principal of Randolph High School, Randolph Public Schools announced. Conard served as the interim principal of RHS for the 2018-2019 school year. Previously, he had served seven years as the principal of Galvin Middle School, realigning the school’s budget and establishing special education inclusion classes and bilingual programs, among other things.

Interested in fishing? The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation presents the 28th annual Houghton’s Pond Family Fishing Festival in Milton. The festival will include lessons in fish casting and fish identification, fish crafts and games. Bring your own equipment or there will be limited equipment for loan; bait is provided for free. No fishing license is required for event participants and the event is free. The festival will be held on Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Houghton’s Pond Picnic Site 5, Blue Hill River Road. Follow Fish Fest signs from Exit 3 off route 93. Call 617-698-1802 for more information.

United Way of Greater Plymouth County in Brockton presented Sullivan Tire and Auto Service with its 2019 Corporate Champion for Change award at United Way’s 97th annual Meeting and Awards Celebration at Bridgewater State University. The award was presented for Sullivan Tire’s multiple-year corporate gift to United Way of Greater Plymouth County’s LIVE UNITED fund, which is used to address community issues in health, education, and financial stability.

