Volunteers count most river herring ever recorded at Herring Brook

Volunteers counted 10,984 river herring migrating up Herring Brook this spring – the most ever recorded at that spot, according to the group that organized the count.

The North and South Rivers Watershed Association said the run at Herring Brook began with the first sighting April 1, peaked on April 14 — when 465 fish were counted in 10 minutes — and ended May 6.

The substantial numbers allowed the association to estimate the total population of herring in the brook at 480,000, making it one of the largest herring runs on the South Shore, according to a press release.