West Calendar: What’s happening this week

LINCOLN The deCordova Museum and Sculpture Park has unveiled several new temporary outdoor sculptures this summer. They include David Nash’s wood-inspired bronze piece “Spiral,” Michelle Grabner’s “Untitled,” part of a series of cast bronze sculptures of knitted and crocheted blankets, and Wardell Milan’s monumental-scale photo-diorama. You’ll also find B. Wurtz’s “Kitchen Trees,” in which a tree structure emerges from a stack of colanders with thin metallic branches leading to overturned pots and pans, out of which plastic fruits and vegetables appear to fall. Other events in the Sculpture Park later this summer include a community installation July 24 through 26 and a neoprene workshop on Aug. 24. The deCordova Museum is located at 51 Sandy Pond Road. For hours, entry fees, and more information, go to www.decordova.org or call 781-259-8355.

SHIRLEY Texas songwriter Terry McBride, formerly of McBride & the Ride, performs on Thursday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road. Tickets are $26. For more information, call 978-425-4311 or go to www.bullrunrestaurant.com.