Construction firm chosen to manage Arlington High project

Locally, Consigli has managed high school construction projects in Winchester, Methuen, and Stoughton, and a kindergarten to 12th grade project in Holbrook. Currently it is managing projects at Attleboro High School, and the Framingham Fuller Middle School.

The firm was selected through a unanimous vote by the High School Building Committee based in part on its expertise in constructing school buildings, according to town officials.

Arlington recently chose Consigli Construction Co. to serve as project manager for the construction of the town’s new high school.

“Consigli is well versed in the complexities of occupied school and active on-site construction, which is how Arlington’s new high school will have to be built,” Town Manager Adam Chapdelaine said in a statement. “Beyond the tactical challenges of construction, we are confident that Consigli will turn Arlington’s vision for a modern, sustainable, and long-lasting academic institution into a reality.”

Arlington residents in June voted overwhelmingly to approve a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion to fund the $290.8 million project. The Massachusetts School Building Authority has pledged to fund $86 million of the project cost, so the town’s projected share is $204.8 million.

For the average single-family house assessed at $752,184, the estimated annual tax increase will be $802 over the course of the 30 years it takes to pay off the debt.

The new 410,000-square-foot school, intended to accommodate 1,755 students, will be constructed on the site of the existing school. Construction will be carried out in phases, with work targeted to begin during the summer of 2020 and to conclude by the start of the 2024-25 school year.

