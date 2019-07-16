Flares to illuminate Hull coastline

More than 1,000 flares will light up the inner coastline of this peninsula town the evening of July 28 for the Hull Harbor Illumination.

The annual event dates back to the 1880s and was revived 11 years ago by the Hull Lifesaving Museum.

This year’s illumination will be preceded by a ceremony recognizing Hull’s designation as a “Coast Guard City” — at 4 p.m. at Hull Cemetery — and then a demonstration at 5 p.m. by the Newfoundland Club of New England Rescue, at the beach across from the cemetery.