Framingham’s director of community and economic development resigns

Officials said that during his tenure, Robert led successful efforts to attract transit-oriented development in the downtown that is expected to add 900 new housing units within a 10-minute walk to the city’s commuter rail station. He also worked to secure $4.8 million in grants.

The city is interviewing candidates for the job, which involves overseeing Framingham’s work in areas that include land use and other planning, zoning reform, grant applications, and investments to enhance residents’ quality of life.

After five years as Framingham’s director of community and economic development, Art Robert recently resigned to explore other career options.

He also led the creation of a program that provides assistance to growing companies, worked with Natick officials to define a shared future development vision for the so-called Golden Triangle area in the two communities, and bolstered the city’s communication with the business community.

Additionally, he oversaw several zoning initiatives, organized events to market the city to businesses, and helped usher in life sciences development in Framingham, officials said.

“Art’s vision for Framingham was to make it a city of choice to live, work, shop, and play, and I’m happy that he got to see some of that come to fruition,” Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer said in a statement. “We will miss him and wish him the best on his next endeavor.”

Until a new director takes over, the role is being split between Erika Jarram, deputy director of the Community and Economic Development Department, and Amanda Loomis, the Planning Board administrator.

