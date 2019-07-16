Lowell environmental group is awarded $200,000 grant
A Lowell environmental organization will get some major funding help in carrying out its mission through a new grant from the nonprofit Cummings Foundation.
The Lowell Parks & Conservation Trust was awarded a $200,000 sustaining grant to be disbursed over 10 years. The trust works to improve the quality of life in Lowell through the creation, conservation, and preservation of parks, open spaces, and special places.
The nonprofit pursues that mission through land protection, environmental education, urban forestry, and historical preservation. The trust plans to use the new funding to enhance its outdoor classroom programs for local school children, and to help connect trails throughout the city’s green spaces, among other uses, according to the group.
Advertisement
“This grant will assist our mission to create community through conservation,” Jane Calvin, executive director of the Lowell Parks & Conservation Trust, said in a statement. “With these funds, youth in our urban community will have increased access to the outdoor classroom and understanding of the special places within Lowell.”
The trust was previously selected as one of the grant recipients in the Cummings Foundation’s 100K for 100 program, which annually awards $10 million through grants of $100,000 to 100 nonprofits based in Essex, Middlesex, and Suffolk counties.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.