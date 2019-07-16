Lowell environmental group is awarded $200,000 grant

A Lowell environmental organization will get some major funding help in carrying out its mission through a new grant from the nonprofit Cummings Foundation.

The Lowell Parks & Conservation Trust was awarded a $200,000 sustaining grant to be disbursed over 10 years. The trust works to improve the quality of life in Lowell through the creation, conservation, and preservation of parks, open spaces, and special places.

The nonprofit pursues that mission through land protection, environmental education, urban forestry, and historical preservation. The trust plans to use the new funding to enhance its outdoor classroom programs for local school children, and to help connect trails throughout the city’s green spaces, among other uses, according to the group.