Salem invites residents to pick name for park
Salem recently completed construction of a new park, and now residents have a chance to help name it. The park at 289 Derby St. is now open to the public and will be the venue for a variety of programs starting this summer.
The city is inviting residents to register their preference for the park’s name by going to www.salem.com/289Derby by July 31 at 4 p.m. Participants can rank their preferences from among five proposed names: 289 Derby, Charlotte Forten Park, Naumkeag Park, Nathaniel Bowditch Park, and South River Park.
Charlotte Forten was Salem State University’s first African-American graduate as a member of the Class of 1856 of what was then called Salem Normal School. During her life, she was an abolitionist, educator, writer, poet, translator, and women’s rights activist.
Advertisement
The Naumkeag were a Native American people who inhabited the Salem region. Salem native Nathaniel Bowditch was a mathematician whose 1802 book on celestial navigation became a standard in the field.
Constructed with the help of a state grant, the park features outdoor seating, swing seats, a boardwalk along the South River, and open space for programs and performances. An adjacent property owner is advancing plans to create outdoor dining opportunities bordering the park.
“Whether you visit it for a program or activity, grab a seat to eat your lunch, or just wander through to stroll around the South River, the park is a great new amenity for our community,” Mayor Kimberley L. Driscoll said in a statement.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.