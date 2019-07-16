Salem invites residents to pick name for park

Salem recently completed construction of a new park, and now residents have a chance to help name it. The park at 289 Derby St. is now open to the public and will be the venue for a variety of programs starting this summer.

The city is inviting residents to register their preference for the park’s name by going to www.salem.com/289Derby by July 31 at 4 p.m. Participants can rank their preferences from among five proposed names: 289 Derby, Charlotte Forten Park, Naumkeag Park, Nathaniel Bowditch Park, and South River Park.

Charlotte Forten was Salem State University’s first African-American graduate as a member of the Class of 1856 of what was then called Salem Normal School. During her life, she was an abolitionist, educator, writer, poet, translator, and women’s rights activist.