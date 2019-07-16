Scituate-based support group hosts storytelling workshop
In a novel approach, a Scituate-based support group is offering a free workshop on how to use storytelling to help recover from substance abuse.
The four, two-hour sessions will “concentrate on taking the participant’s personal recovery memories and helping to shape them into meaningful stories that will connect and appeal to a wide audience, with coaching and opportunities to practice your craft in a safe, supportive setting,” according to a statement from South Shore Peer Recovery.
Those who want to perform their stories publicly will be given the opportunity, although it is not required, the release said.
The workshops will be held Tuesday evenings, from Aug. 20 through Sept. 10, at the Scituate Town Library, and space is limited. To register, e-mail dyoung@southshorepeerrecovery.com or call 781-378-0453.
