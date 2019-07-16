Scituate-based support group hosts storytelling workshop

In a novel approach, a Scituate-based support group is offering a free workshop on how to use storytelling to help recover from substance abuse.

The four, two-hour sessions will “concentrate on taking the participant’s personal recovery memories and helping to shape them into meaningful stories that will connect and appeal to a wide audience, with coaching and opportunities to practice your craft in a safe, supportive setting,” according to a statement from South Shore Peer Recovery.

Those who want to perform their stories publicly will be given the opportunity, although it is not required, the release said.