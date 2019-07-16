Somerville invites young people to shape city’s future

Somerville is inviting young people in the community to help shape the city’s future. The city is in the process of updating SomerVision, the comprehensive long-term plan it adopted in 2012.

As part of that planning update, known as SomerVision 2040, the city is holding a youth forum on Wednesday, July 31, at 5 p.m. in the auditorium of the Central Library, 79 Highland Ave.