Somerville invites young people to shape city’s future
Somerville is inviting young people in the community to help shape the city’s future. The city is in the process of updating SomerVision, the comprehensive long-term plan it adopted in 2012.
As part of that planning update, known as SomerVision 2040, the city is holding a youth forum on Wednesday, July 31, at 5 p.m. in the auditorium of the Central Library, 79 Highland Ave.
At the session, free and open to all, participating teens will have an opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns about the issues that will be covered in the comprehensive plan update, including housing, open space, transportation, sustainability, the local economy, and education. For more information about the ongoing SomerVision 2040 process, visit www.somervision2040.com.
Advertisement
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.