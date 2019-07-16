Steward Health Care acquires naming rights for sports center in Wellesley
Steward Health Care has acquired the naming rights for the Wellesley Sports Center, which will be called the Boston Sports Institute, a Steward Family Facility, according to a statement.
The institute, which is scheduled to open in August, will be a 130,000-square-foot facility for sports and recreation located on Route 9, the statement said.
It also will include a new 6,890-square-foot space within the facility that will offer sports medicine and wellness services, according to the statement.
The program is an extension of the services provided at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton. It gives athletes access to conditioning, training to prevent injuries, on-site care in the event of an injury, and rehabilitative post-injury care, the statement said.
Brian DeVellis, the president of ESG Associates and managing partner of the institute, said in the statement that Steward’s focus on building healthy communities “makes them a natural partner” for the new sports complex.
“By joining forces with Steward, we are strengthening the center’s offerings and its ability to serve as a community resource for the athletes, families, and residents of Wellesley and its surrounding communities,” DeVellis said.
