Steward Health Care acquires naming rights for sports center in Wellesley

Steward Health Care has acquired the naming rights for the Wellesley Sports Center, which will be called the Boston Sports Institute, a Steward Family Facility, according to a statement.

The institute, which is scheduled to open in August, will be a 130,000-square-foot facility for sports and recreation located on Route 9, the statement said.

It also will include a new 6,890-square-foot space within the facility that will offer sports medicine and wellness services, according to the statement.