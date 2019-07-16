Warning issued on eating fish from four Plymouth ponds

The state Department of Public Health is warning some people not to eat largemouth bass and chain pickerel caught in four Plymouth ponds because of high mercury levels found in the fish.

The state found mercury levels above the allowable standard in those type of fish taken from Ezekiel Pond, Fresh Pond, Halfway Pond, and Island Pond.

The advisory applies to children under the age of 12, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and women of childbearing age who may become pregnant. Others should limit their consumption of largemouth bass and chain pickerel from those waters to two meals a month.