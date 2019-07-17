Armenian dances, kite flying, and the moon landing
The Armenian Museum of America in Watertown will host a workshop on Armenian dance on Sunday, July 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. Experts Gary and Susan Lind-Sinanian will teach dances performed at American picnics as well as traditional dances from the old country, including some from Sepastia, Erzurum, Van, and Kharpert. The classes will be held in the Adele & Haig Der Manuelian galleries, third floor, of the Armenian Museum of America, 65 Main St., Watertown. Cost per student is $20 for nonmembers and $15 for members. Sign up online at www.armenianmuseum.org/classes or by calling education coordinator Garin Habeshian at 617-926-2562, ext. 103.
The Vokes Players at Beatrice Herford’s Vokes Theatre in Wayland present “33 Variations” by Moisés Kaufman, a play inspired by the Diabelli Variations. The play overlays Beethoven’s obsession with writing numerous variations on a theme with the last years of the life of Beethoven scholar Dr. Katherine Brandt, as she seeks to understand why the composer was so captivated by this simple theme. “33 Variations” runs Thursdays through Saturdays from July 18 to Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. and on the Saturdays of July 27 and Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. at Beatrice Herford’s Vokes Theatre, 97 Boston Post Road. Tickets can be purchased online at www.vokesplayers.org or reserved for purchase at the theater by calling the box office at 508-358-4034. Calling is required for any special accommodations, including wheelchair accessibility.
Advertisement
Vibha Boston, a charitable organization dedicated to assisting underprivileged children in India and the United States, is holding its fourth annual Kite Flying Festival in Acton. Bring a picnic basket or buy food onsite, soak in the beautiful sun, and travel down the memory lane of kite-flying. The festival will feature multiple vendors, face painting, henna artists, Bollywood dancing, crafts, a kite-making workshop, and more. Kites can be blocked before the event by purchasing tickets at bit.ly/2KNFBNI. The event will be held on July 28 from noon to 6 p.m. at Nara Park, 25 Ledge Rock Way. Registration is free but kites cost from $5 to $12, plus Eventbrite’s fees. All proceeds go to help underprivileged children attain their right to health, education, and opportunity.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landings, the Northborough Free Library is offering an exhibit on the Apollo 11 mission. The exhibit consists of a set of displays covering a specific aspect of the Apollo 11 project, including rocketry, products invented as a result of NASA research, the space race, and more. Also included is the personal collection of Northborough residents Tom and Dana Moore, who worked as coop students for NASA in the late 1960s. Admission is free and open to the public. Contact Deborah Hersh, the adult services librarian, at adults@northboroughlibrary.org or 508-393-5025, ext. 5, for more information.
Advertisement
Corey Dockser can be reached at corey.dockser@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @coreydockser.