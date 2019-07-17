Armenian dances, kite flying, and the moon landing

The Armenian Museum of America in Watertown will host a workshop on Armenian dance on Sunday, July 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. Experts Gary and Susan Lind-Sinanian will teach dances performed at American picnics as well as traditional dances from the old country, including some from Sepastia, Erzurum, Van, and Kharpert. The classes will be held in the Adele & Haig Der Manuelian galleries, third floor, of the Armenian Museum of America, 65 Main St., Watertown. Cost per student is $20 for nonmembers and $15 for members. Sign up online at www.armenianmuseum.org/classes or by calling education coordinator Garin Habeshian at 617-926-2562, ext. 103.

The Vokes Players at Beatrice Herford’s Vokes Theatre in Wayland present “33 Variations” by Moisés Kaufman, a play inspired by the Diabelli Variations. The play overlays Beethoven’s obsession with writing numerous variations on a theme with the last years of the life of Beethoven scholar Dr. Katherine Brandt, as she seeks to understand why the composer was so captivated by this simple theme. “33 Variations” runs Thursdays through Saturdays from July 18 to Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. and on the Saturdays of July 27 and Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. at Beatrice Herford’s Vokes Theatre, 97 Boston Post Road. Tickets can be purchased online at www.vokesplayers.org or reserved for purchase at the theater by calling the box office at 508-358-4034. Calling is required for any special accommodations, including wheelchair accessibility.