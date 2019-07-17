A case of a stolen cat

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

At 1:13 p.m. June 1, Brookline police were called to a veterinarian’s office on Beacon Street because there was some kind of disagreement and a female client was refusing to leave the office. Police arrived and spoke to the woman, who said she was staying put because the vet would not give her cat back to her. But the officers soon learned that the cat had recently been reported stolen. When police told the woman that she would be arrested for trespassing if she didn’t leave the premises, the woman replied “fine, arrest me,” according to a police blog post. As officers were handcuffing her, she allegedly began to scream and attempt to flee. Police said the woman was uncooperative and, at one point, allegedly kicked an officer in the shin. She was arrested on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest.

HEAD CASE

At 6:45 a.m. July 3, Wilmington police received a call from a resident of Dadant Drive who saw a raccoon walking around in circles with “something attached to its head.” The animal control officer responded and successfully removed a soup can that was stuck, and the animal went on its way, according to the police log entry.

SMELLY SITUATION

At 5:25 p.m. July 10, Marblehead police received a call from a woman on Farrell Court who claimed that her neighbor was “purposely planting obnoxious smelling weed plants” to make her sick. She said she had to take more “allergy medication to account for the neighbor planting these things.” The caller was advised to take the issue up with the local housing authority, according to the police log entry.

NO GOOD DEED . . .

A man in Nahant called police to report that he was out of town and received an alert from his security camera that showed a woman who appeared to be going through his mailbox on the evening of June 16. He then sent a photo of the woman to police. Police identified the woman and spoke to her. She told police she stopped by the residence to drop off a check for a fireworks donation, but then learned she’d left it at the wrong house. It was, according to Police Chief Robert Dwyer, a “simple mistake,” and no further police action was needed.

SLEEPING ON THE JOB

At 2:59 a.m. June 24, Wilmington police noted there were a number of items in the driveway of a house on Sandy Lane, and a side door of the home was open. An officer spoke to the homeowner, who said he’d been painting and fell asleep prior to bringing the stuff back into his house.

SINGING THE BLUES

At 8:11 a.m. June 25, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from a woman who reported that her neighbors were shouting. Police tweeted that a cruiser was sent to the address and the responding officer reported that a resident was “upset that the bathroom had been painted dark blue.”

$9,500 COMPUTER FIX

At 3:48 p.m. June 25, Wellesley police were informed that the Eden Prairie Police Department in Minnesota had arrested a man who was part of a large-scale fraud ring and had allegedly targeted a local resident. Police said a FedEx package containing a large amount of cash was recovered, and it had a return address that was in Wellesley. An officer went to the address in Wellesley and spoke with an elderly woman, who said she had mailed $9,500 to the man in Minnesota in June so he could fix her computer. She was advised this was a scam.

