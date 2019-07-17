North Calendar: What’s happening this week

BEVERLY Join the downtown block party on Saturday, July 27, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., on one block of Cabot Street from Pond Street to Federal Street. Enjoy live music, street food, beer, and wine. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 (cash only) per adult. Pets are not allowed. For more information, call 978-922-8558 or visit beverlymainstreets.org.

LOWELL Loading Dock Gallery presents a feast for the eye and a bargain for the wallet in “Six by Six Under $100,” a show and sale celebrating small works of art available for modest prices. All pieces, ranging from gilded vessels to engraved boxes, glass creations, ceramic containers, paintings, and photographs in styles from realistic to abstract, are no larger than 6 inches. The show runs Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m., at Western Avenue Studios, 122 Western Ave., through July 28. For more information, call 978-656-1687 or visit

theloadingdockgallery.com.