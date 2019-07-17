Rochester voters derail improvements at regional high school

Rochester’s Town Meeting already had approved the Proposition 2½ debt exclusion — a tax hike that would last for the 15 years it would take to pay off the project cost — as had the town meetings and general electorates in Mattapoisett and Marion, the other communities in the regional school district. The high school is located in Mattapoisett, and governed by all three communities.

The $2 million new turf field, track, and renovated auditorium at Old Rochester Regional High School fell off track this month when Rochester voters turned down a property tax increase to help finance the project — the sixth vote needed for the work to proceed.

Rochester’s ballot question failed by 114 votes — 575 in favor to 689 against — with about 30 percent of Rochester’s voters participating in the July 10 special election.

“The result was pretty shocking to many people,” said Hal Rood, an advocate for the plan and member of the Old Rochester Regional Facilities Subcommittee. “Not only were adults shocked, but so, too, were the large number of high school kids who had gotten involved in the cause.”

Officials estimated that the borrowing needed to pay for the project would cost the average homeowner in Marion approximately $25 a year over the life of the loan. The average homeowner in Mattapoisett would pay about $20 a year; and in Rochester about $34 a year.

Mattapoisett has slightly more students in the school, followed closely by Rochester and then Marion, according to school officials.

Michael Devoll, principal of the 775-student high school, said he was disappointed, but not surprised.

“There was a lot of support at town meetings, but also a lot of questions about the project: a lot about is this a ‘want’ or a ‘need’?” Devoll said. “Being a regional school, there are a lot of different perspectives and each of the towns has its own priorities, as well.”

The open question is what happens next, he said.

The impetus from the project came from a citizens’ group called T.U.R.F. — for Tri-Town Unified Recreational Facilities — which formed about four years ago and then worked with the regional School Committee on a plan that incorporated improvements to the high school auditorium with the athletic field upgrades.

In 2018, officials reduced the scope of the project to bring the cost down — from $5 million to $2 million. And a citizens’ group, Restore ORR, lobbied hard online in support of the plan, saying it was desperately needed.

While Mattapoisett and Marion went along with the plan, Rochester voters balked, with some crediting that opposition to questions raised by a new organization — Refocus ORR.

In a letter to the local newspaper, “The Wanderer,” Michael Vincent Amato wrote that the athletic field improvements were indicative of a misplaced emphasis on sports over academics at his alma mater.

“Old Rochester Regional High School has become a place where athletics are valued first above all else, with academics now being a distant second,” he wrote. “Supporting this proposal supports this mentality. Instead of ‘restoring’ our school, we must refocus it.”

Devoll said he hoped the two sides would come together to hear each other’s views and try to resolve their differences.

“We have one of the best athletic programs in the state and some outstanding student-athletes,” he said. ”We will continue to put them in the best position to be successful, but they are certainly deserving of a better situation, of better facilities.”

Cary Humphrey, chair of the regional school committee, said it was unclear whether the board would try again to get an override.

“We spent months and months and hours and hours trying to get this accomplished,” he said. “It was a grueling effort.”

But Humphrey said the school committee must address the condition of the stadium field because “it’s not playable right now” and the track and auditorium also need fixes.

About 50 people attended a meeting of TURF on July 16, and decided to move ahead, although the exact strategy of how to achieve the goal is still evolving.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.