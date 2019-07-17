South Calendar: What’s happening this week

HINGHAM South Shore Conservatory’s jazz, rock, and pop music faculty, joined by alumni and local music educators, will perform a big band concert featuring favorites from the Duke Ellington and Count Basie era. Advice from the hosts: “Wear you dancing shoes.” Called “Radio Days Classics,” the show will take place at Jane Carr Amphitheater, One Conservatory Drive, on Saturday, July 27, at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $40 for pavilion seating, $25 for the lawn, when purchased prior to the concert at sscmusic.org /eus/. Tickets at the show cost $45 pavilion, $30 lawn.

PLYMOUTH Camp Wind-in-the-Pines, operated by Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, will host camp alumnae, families, and friends in a celebration of its 90th birthday. Guests are invited to swim, sample archery, make crafts, and come together around the campfire. The event will take place at the camp at 360 Mast Road on Saturday, July 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person. To register, visit gsema.org .

Advertisement

DUXBURY The annual Duxbury Hydrangea Festival features close to 100 hydrangea floral arrangements artfully designed by members of the Community Garden Club. Lorraine Ballato, author of “Success with Hydrangeas, a Gardener’s Guide,” will speak on nurturing hydrangeas to keep them at their best. The peak season festival takes place at the Duxbury Senior Center, 10 Mayflower St., on Wednesday, July 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 and must be reserved. Call the senior center at 781-934-5774, ext. 5716, to reserve tickets or pick them up there in person. For more information visit www.town.duxbury.ma.us/senior-center.

MARSHFIELD Regional historian John Galluzzo will guide a leisurely two-hour sunset pontoon boat cruise up the North River. The site of early America’s great shipyards, the North River was also once the home of Wampanoag settlements because of its abundance of herring runs and shellfish beds. The cruise departs from Roht Marine, 2205 Main St., on Saturday, July 27, at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $50 for members, $75 for nonmembers. Reserve at nsrwa.org.

Advertisement

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com