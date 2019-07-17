South Informer: Bugs, bags, and backpacks

How about a new designer handbag? Derby Street Shops in Hingham unveils a Beau & Ro Bag Company pop-up starting July 23. The Beau & Ro’s pop-up will include its signature leather styles along with straw, palm, and rattan bags sourced from artisans around the world. In addition, the pop-up will offer The Hat Shop, a line of limited-edition hand-painted hats, as well as kilim loafers, curated jewelry, and apparel from other designers like Sail to Sable. The Grand Opening will occur on July 25, with the founder of Beau & Ro, Sara Rossi, hosting a special Sip & Shop event from 5 to 8 p.m. Beau & Ro, 98 Derby St. next to Rustic Kitchen, will be open through Oct. 1 For more information, go to www.beauandro.com or www.derbystshops.com .

Culinary curiosities pique your interest? Blake Dinius, entomologist extension educator for the Plymouth County Extension Program, presents “Nasty, but Nutritious? Bugs as a Sustainable Alternative to Meat” at the Bridgewater Public Library. Dinius will talk about the practical applications of using bugs for food, the cultural barriers it faces in the United States and Europe, and the future economic outlook of the bugs-as-food industry. The talk will take place at Bridgewater Public Library, 15 South St., on July 23 at 6:30 p.m.

The Scituate Beach Commission is holding a contest to help design the beach sticker for 2020. Entry forms can be found at the Scituate Town Library (85 Branch St.), Recreation Department (327 First Parish Road, the old Gates school), and Town Hall (600 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, outside the assessor’s office) or online at www.scituatema.gov . Completed forms can be submitted at the library, Recreation Department, or electronically to sbc@scituatema.gov. The contest runs until Sept. 15. The sticker must be one color and simple designs are preferred. All drawings become the property of the town of Scituate.

The 25th annual FoodFest tasting and auction will take place on July 30 at 6 p.m. in Hingham at The Launch at the Hingham Shipyard and Hingham Beer Works, 18 Shipyard Drive. Guests will enjoy a variety of entertainment. There will be live performances and samplings from 40 of the South Shore’s most famous restaurants and bakeries. Proceeds go to Father Bill’s and Mainspring. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased at the gate, tinyurl.com/FoodFest25, or by calling 508-427-6448, ext. 2238.

The Turner Free Library in Randolph is inviting South Shore and Boston families to celebrate kindergarten readiness with the addition of preschool backpacks. All you need is a Turner Public Library card to check out the backpacks for seven days at a time. The preschool backpacks contain engaging activities, games, and books designed to promote reading and writing in kindergartners. They also have a list of academic expectations for incoming Randolph kindergartners. For more information contact the library Children’s Department at 781-961-0932.

The City of Quincy is offering free guided Heart of Quincy walking tours. The seasonal tour starts inside the Old City Hall at 1305 Hancock St. The 60-minute tour brings visitors to the Hancock Cemetery and Adams Crypt. Tours happen daily, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, except on holidays. Tours depart upon visitors’ arrival. Visit discoverquincy.com or call 617-376-1000 for more information.

