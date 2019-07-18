A lake so clear, you can watch the sunfish swim by

Mirror Lake is a kettle hole, a deep pond formed when New England’s last glacier melted away. The water is so clear, you can watch sunfish, perch, and bass swim along beside you.

On a recent Friday afternoon, I joined three friends, swimming cohorts at an indoor pool in Groton, who were planning an open water swim. This was a lake they knew well, and loved. I’d heard them sing its praises many times, but had never been there.

There are more than 3,000 lakes and ponds in Massachusetts, many of them hidden gems, waiting to be discovered. One of these is Mirror Lake in Devens.

As soon as you arrive, you see how pristine the grounds are, not a single candy wrapper or soda can in sight. You park and take Mirror Lake Road, a short asphalt downhill path through the woods to the check-in desk and beach.

On weekdays, it costs $4 for adults and $3 for children under 12 to spend the day; on weekends and holidays, the price goes up a bit ($6/$4), and anyone who’s interested, may purchase a season pass.

Walden Pond in nearby Concord is a kettle hole, too, but so crowded in the summer, my friend Amy says, that it’s often impossible to find parking. By contrast, the upper parking lot at Mirror Lake, which is actually two lakes, Mirror and Little Mirror, is almost never full, and the recreation area has other perks, including a network of hiking trails accessible from the beach.

When we get to the beach, we plunk down our bags, kick off our flip-flops, and take in the view: small craft and paddleboards lined up near the water’s edge; the lifeguard in his chair, visible in red; a gaggle of teenage girls, squealing as they jump off the dock; and in the slanting light of late afternoon, a thick, green line of trees circling the lake as if it’s been crayoned.

You can rent a small boat here by the hour, sign up for paddleboard yoga, or enroll your child in swimming lessons. You can bring a picnic, head by car into town for a bite, or wait for the ice cream truck to make an appearance.

Grills aren’t allowed, nor are dogs or motorboats. But there are several picnic tables, a playground with swings, an area for volleyball, and a row of portable restrooms, immaculate inside and out.

Mirror Lake was once called Hell Pond because it’s so deep. In 1917, the property, owned by the neighboring town of Harvard, was taken by the US Army to expand Fort Devens. Today the beach sits on conservation land, owned and managed by a public-private enterprise that’s building a planned community.

When we made arrangement to meet, I’d imagined joining Tessa, Amy, and Charlie for an open water swim. But standing on the beach, I have second thoughts: I haven’t been swimming since the end of last summer; I decide to take my first dip of the season in the roped-off area.

But first, I see my friends off.

Amy attaches an orange, floaty bubble to her back. Tessa pushes her flowing hair into a silver-colored cap. Charlie is running late, no cap or bright-colored bubble when he arrives and catches up with them.

It’s not long before the three have made the circuit, I’ve finished swimming laps, and they’re waving me to join them, closer to the shoreline.

Later Tessa tells me how, when she and Amy swam to the center of the lake and veered right, they were at a bend where they could no longer see the beach.

“It looked so beautifully isolated with woods all around,” Tessa writes in an e-mail. “Just before we left that point, we saw a couple of fishermen cast their lines from the shore.”

Amy waxes poetic.

“For me, swimming in lakes, immersed in velvety fresh soft water, is a welcome respite from the backing and forthing of 25-yard lengths, flip turns and chlorine,” she writes. “Then, to look up at the sky, clouds and birds, rather than ceiling tiles, is so liberating!”

But she wants visitors who aren’t swimmers, or athletes, to understand that they can take as much pleasure from the lake as she does, even if they don’t get their feet wet.

“I guess I would want to encourage people to experience unwinding, the peace of even just looking at the water,” she adds.

I appreciate this.

There are few quiet places left anywhere, including here, not far from the stomping grounds of Emerson, Thoreau, Alcott and other New England pioneers who celebrated simplicity and solitude, and left accounts of deep and joyful connections to nature.

Hattie Bernstein can be reached at hbernstein04@icloud.com.