Lowell Folk Festival is a melting pot of cultures

The event got its start more than 30 years ago, when the National Folk Festival came to the city. The traveling festival was a huge success, but its time in Lowell came to an end in 1989. The Lowell Folk Festival was thus born in 1990 and it’s been happening every year since.

The Lowell Folk Festival transcends that stereotype and showcases an array of world music, dance, and culture. It introduces visitors to genres not customary in standard festivals. You can witness everything from the classical Indian dance Kuchipudi to Colombian joropo music.

When you hear the words “folk festival,” your mind might go to banjos, beards, and hippies.

With over 100,000 people attending yearly, the 33d Annual Lowell Folk Festival takes place in downtown Lowell from July 26 to 28. On Friday, the festival starts at 6 p.m. with a Mardi Gras-like parade. The festival resumes on Saturday, from noon to roughly 10 p.m. On Sunday, the festival will last from 10 a.m. to about 7 p.m.

The diverse artist lineup includes English guitarist Albert Lee; dancer and educator Chris Thomas, who will perform an Iroquois social dance; and vocalist and trumpeter Susan Watts and the Wonder Women of Klezmer, who will perform traditional celebratory music of the Eastern European Jewish diaspora.

There will be five stages at the festival, each with its own distinctive feel and lineup of performances.

Boarding House Park, 40 French St., is the main stage and will host some of the biggest artists. The Dutton Street Dance Pavilion is another large venue that will host dance music and other big artists. The Saint Anne Church Yard (8 Kirk St.) and Fourth Market Street stages will host smaller, more intimate performances. The JFK Plaza at Lowell City Hall, 50 Arcand Drive, is a medium-sized stage and has a little bit of everything.

“We’re not a highly commercial festival, and if you want to talk about a festival that is really down to earth, this is it,” said Phil Lupsiewicz, media and communications specialist for the Lowell National Historic Park.

The three-day rain or shine event is completely free — all you have to pay for is any food or art you’d like to buy. Food vendors are mostly community-based organizations. All profits stay within these organizations and visitors have the opportunity to sample different foods that speak to American diversity. Some food booths to look for are Filipino, Liberian, and Armenian.

The Filipino booth is led by a group of volunteers from Iskwelahang Pilipino, a nonprofit cultural school in Bedford designed to help Filipino-American children connect with their cultural heritage. Look forward to eating lumpia, a savory egg roll; inihaw na baboy, grilled pork belly; and many other dishes. The booth will be located at Boarding House Park, 40 French St.

The Liberian food booth will be near the Dutton Street Dance Pavilion. It’s under the sponsorship of the Emmanuel Temple of Hope in Tyngsborough and all profits go toward feeding children in Liberia. There’ll be lots of traditional food, including jolloff rice, siskabar (beef or chicken on a stick with or without peppers), and Liberian doughnuts.

The Armenian food booth will be located at JFK Plaza, and will serve stuffed grape leaves, the popular losh kebab sandwich, and more. Profits go toward the Armenian Relief Society .

If you want to take a break from all the food and music, head to the folk craft area in Lucy Larcom Park on Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. The programs are aligned with this year’s festival theme: Fish and Fowl. Try your hand at weaving a fish weir or craft a split bamboo fly rod.

The festival is accessible by commuter rail (take the Lowell line) or car. If driving from Route 495, take Exit 35C. From Route 3, take Exit 30A if traveling southbound or Exit 30B if traveling northbound to the Lowell Connector to Gorham Street at Exit 5C.

Parking is available in Lowell city garages at a range from $10 to $15. For information about the festival, transportation, parking, and more, visit lowellfolkfestival.org or call 978-970-5000.

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @maysoonkhann.