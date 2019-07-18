North Informer: Jazz classes, summer tea party, and a kitchen tour

The Windhover Center for the Performing Arts in Rockport announced its annual Quarry Dance VIII performance. The event takes place at Halibut Point State Park around Babson Farm Quarry. The Dusan Tynek Dance Theatre will create a dance around the quarry that features ledges, cliffs, and stunning views. Performances take place on Friday, July 26, at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 28, at 1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. In the case of rain the event will be canceled. Parking will take place at 257R Granite St. Visit www.windhover.org for more information.

Visit the Whittier Home Victorian Garden in Amesbury for a nice summer tea party. Dress up in your finest clothes and enjoy a variety of sweet treats and tea sandwiches, buffet-style. The tea will be held on Thursday, July 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 86 Friend St. The rain date is July 26. The cost for this event is $20 per person. There will be mini tours of the museum after the tea. Reservations can be made by calling 978-388-1337 or by going on the website at whittierhome.org .

Advertisement

The Newburyport Kitchen Tour celebrates its 19th year of fund-raising for the Newburyport elementary schools student body. The tour allows people to explore 11 private residential kitchens and grounds in historic Newburyport. The tour is on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 on the day of the event. Complimentary tastings at the different homes will also be offered. Locations of the kitchens are listed on the brochure. Information on where to pick up brochures as well as purchasing tickets are presented at newburyportkitchentour.com.

Three campus employees at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill and Lawrence received the Employee Recognition Award for the second quarter of 2019. Recipients were Kyle White of Groveland, Elizabeth Casanave of Arlington, and Shawn Donnelly of Manchester, N.H. The three all help the college in dynamic ways, whether it’s through teaching or redeveloping certain parts of the campus. Recipients received $150 certificates to the restaurant or mall of their choice.

Advertisement

Jessica Davison, a member of the Radio City Rockettes, will teach jazz master classes July 22 through July 25 from 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. in Marblehead. Davison has performed a number of seasons with Radio City Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular. She studied theater, jazz, tap, and voice at the Bedford Youth Performing Company. Classes will be held at Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant St. Advanced registration is required to enroll in the master classes, which are $35 per class. For more information or to register, call 781-631-6262 or send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com.

Kane’s Donuts in Saugus has officially opened a new drive-through window. That’s right, a more efficient and convenient way to get your morning coffee and doughnuts. To celebrate the new drive-through window, Kane’s will offer 99-cent any-size coffees through the month of July. The drive-through will be open every day from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m at Essex Landing, 1575 Broadway, which is Route 1 South.

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @maysoonkhann.