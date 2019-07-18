West Calendar: What’s happening this week
WESTON In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, the Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History presents “The Eagle Has Landed,” an exhibit featuring stamps about space exploration and the moon landing plus related space artifacts commemorating the various accomplishments of NASA over the past 70 years. The museum is located on the Regis College campus at 241 Wellesley St.; hours are Thursdays to Saturdays noon to 5 p.m. The exhibit will run until Sept. 29. For entry fees and more information, call 781-768-8367 or go to www.spellman.org.
WALTHAM Want to pick up a new skill this summer? How about archery? On the Mark Archery travels to Gore Place to offer classes on five consecutive Monday evenings beginning July 22, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fee is $150 per person. All skill levels welcome. To register on the Internet, go to www.onthemarkarchery.com/goreplace. Gore Place is located at 52 Gore St., Waltham.
Advertisement
ACTON NARA Park’s crowd-pleasing summer concert series continues with a tribute to Elton John on Friday, July 26, from 8 to 10:30 p.m. The tribute band, Yellow Brick Road, is from Augusta, Maine, and is officially endorsed by the International Elton John Fan Club. Same-day tickets at the gate are $20; or purchase in advance at www.actonrec.com for $15. NARA Park is located at 25 Ledge Rock Way.
NATICK Indie rock singer/songwriters Antje Duvekot and Ari Hest appear together at The Center for the Arts in Natick on Thursday, July 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $28 general admission; $24 members. The Center for the Arts in Natick is located at 14 Summer St. For tickets or more information, call 508-647-0097 or go to www.natickarts.org.
Nancy Shohet West can be reached at nancyswest.com.