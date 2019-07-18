West Calendar: What’s happening this week

Weston’s Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing with an exhibit of space stamps and artifacts. (NEIL ARMSTRONG/AFP/Getty Images)

WESTON In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, the Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History presents “The Eagle Has Landed,” an exhibit featuring stamps about space exploration and the moon landing plus related space artifacts commemorating the various accomplishments of NASA over the past 70 years. The museum is located on the Regis College campus at 241 Wellesley St.; hours are Thursdays to Saturdays noon to 5 p.m. The exhibit will run until Sept. 29. For entry fees and more information, call 781-768-8367 or go to www.spellman.org.

WALTHAM Want to pick up a new skill this summer? How about archery? On the Mark Archery travels to Gore Place to offer classes on five consecutive Monday evenings beginning July 22, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fee is $150 per person. All skill levels welcome. To register on the Internet, go to www.onthemarkarchery.com/goreplace. Gore Place is located at 52 Gore St., Waltham.