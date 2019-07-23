Alumni bid farewell to old Stoughton High

Hundreds of alumni braved the baking heat to say goodbye to Stoughton High School, which will be demolished this fall, in a “Turning Off the Lights” ceremony sponsored by the school department.

A new $123 million high school has been under construction next door for the last two years and is scheduled to open for the 2019-2020 school year.

Superintendent John Marcus said people from the class of 1943 through 2019 came to the July 20 event and toured the old building for the last time in what was billed as a “trip down memory lane.” Principal Juliette Miller, a 1994 Stoughton High graduate, and three former principals were there, as well as many current and former faculty.