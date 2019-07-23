Alumni bid farewell to old Stoughton High
Hundreds of alumni braved the baking heat to say goodbye to Stoughton High School, which will be demolished this fall, in a “Turning Off the Lights” ceremony sponsored by the school department.
A new $123 million high school has been under construction next door for the last two years and is scheduled to open for the 2019-2020 school year.
Superintendent John Marcus said people from the class of 1943 through 2019 came to the July 20 event and toured the old building for the last time in what was billed as a “trip down memory lane.” Principal Juliette Miller, a 1994 Stoughton High graduate, and three former principals were there, as well as many current and former faculty.
Advertisement
The old high school opened in 1923, and additions built in the 1950s and 1960s, according to the town webpage.
Demolition is scheduled to begin in late September, Marcus said. The plan is to build a new stadium and turf field, track, and grass fields on the site of the old building — in time for the following school year, he said.
The new high school was built on the site of the old playing fields and stadium.
The building features a gymnasium that fits the entire 1,100-member student body; a fully equipped stage and auditorium; spacious band and choral rooms; a black box theater; modern science labs; and larger classrooms.
“It’s really exciting,” Marcus said. “It’s given the community a lot of hope and a lot of pride in having a brand new, state-of-the-art facility that will last for many years and really shows off the wonderful activities happening here.”
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.