Brace for detours during Waltham bridge replacement

State transportation officials are advising motorists that the bridge carrying Woerd Avenue over the Charles River in Waltham will be closed to all traffic for nearly two years starting on Monday, July 31, because the span is being replaced.

The closure will remain in place 24 hours a day through the spring of 2021 to allow construction crews to operate safely. During that period, a detour will be in place for vehicles that would normally cross the bridge.

The detour route will use Crescent Street, Moody Street, Lexington Street, and Rumford Avenue. Officials are advising the public that Woerd Avenue will remain open for abutters only north of the bridge between Crescent and Cove streets, and south of the bridge up to Rumford Avenue.