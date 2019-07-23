EEE virus is found in four local communities

State public health officials have found Eastern equine encephalitis virus in mosquitoes collected in three areas south of Boston.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced mosquitoes carrying the virus were detected July 15 — for the first time anywhere in the state this summer — in Easton, Freetown, and New Bedford. Another sample tested positive in Fairhaven July 17.

EEE is a rare but serious illness spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. While EEE can infect people of all ages, those under 15 years of age or over 50 are at greatest risk for serious illness, officials said.