Framingham celebrates opening of new firehouse
Framingham recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its first new firehouse since 1994.
The new Station 2 is located on a previously vacant city-owned site at 75A St., replacing the existing Station 2 facility at Watson Place. Station 2, one of five city firehouses, serves the Saxonville neighborhood.
Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer and Fire Chief Joseph C. Hicks were among those who spoke at the ceremony that formally marked the completion of a $6.4 million project to build the new station. Town Meeting in 2017 appropriated the funds for the station construction.
Replacement of the old Saxonville station, built more than a century ago, has been a goal of the city for more than 60 years, according to Kelly McFalls, spokeswoman for the city. Officials said the antiquated station no longer met the needs of modern firefighting and that its building systems were outmoded.
Advertisement
The new 9,840-square-foot station is located on land formerly controlled by the School Department that is located between a waste-water pumping station and the high school parking lot.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.