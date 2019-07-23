Framingham celebrates opening of new firehouse

Framingham recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its first new firehouse since 1994.

The new Station 2 is located on a previously vacant city-owned site at 75A St., replacing the existing Station 2 facility at Watson Place. Station 2, one of five city firehouses, serves the Saxonville neighborhood.

Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer and Fire Chief Joseph C. Hicks were among those who spoke at the ceremony that formally marked the completion of a $6.4 million project to build the new station. Town Meeting in 2017 appropriated the funds for the station construction.