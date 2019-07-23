Newton seeks input on improving city website
Newton’s municipal website is due for an upgrade — and the city is looking for help to improve the site.
“The city of Newton is embarking on a major overhaul of its website and is looking for your input to help improve the site’s functionality and aesthetics,” a statement from the city said.
In a survey, the city is asking participants what features it should add to the website, which is available at newtonma.gov.
The city also asks about what devices visitors use to reach the site, their top reasons for visiting, and whether it is easy or difficult to find the information they are looking for.
The survey asks what relationship participants have with the city, including whether they are residents, workers in the city, visitors, or business owners.
The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/W8Z3J72.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com