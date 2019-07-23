Peabody mayor appoints Daly as new fire chief
For the first time in nearly two decades, the Peabody Fire Department has a new leader.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt recently appointed Joseph L. Daly as the city’s new fire chief. Daly, who had been the department’s deputy chief, succeeded Steve Pasdon, who retired this spring after 18 years as chief.
A graduate of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Daly started his career with the Peabody Fire Department as a firefighter in 1991. Rising through the ranks, he was promoted to lieutenant in 1996 and captain in 2000, before being elevated to deputy chief in 2010.
A US Air Force Reserve veteran, Daly served as a fire protection specialist during the first Persian Gulf War after earning his firefighter certification at Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois. As a candidate for fire chief, Daly participated in an assessment center that gauged his readiness for various aspects of the job.
“Joe Daly brings nearly 30 years of experience as a member of the Peabody Fire Department to the job of chief,” Bettencourt said in a statement. “He has demonstrated extraordinary leadership capabilities during his nine years as deputy chief and a remarkable insight into the inner workings of the department.”
Daly became interim chief on July 1 and was formally sworn in to the permanent position on July 18.
