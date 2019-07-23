Peabody mayor appoints Daly as new fire chief

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Peabody Fire Department has a new leader.

Mayor Ted Bettencourt recently appointed Joseph L. Daly as the city’s new fire chief. Daly, who had been the department’s deputy chief, succeeded Steve Pasdon, who retired this spring after 18 years as chief.

A graduate of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Daly started his career with the Peabody Fire Department as a firefighter in 1991. Rising through the ranks, he was promoted to lieutenant in 1996 and captain in 2000, before being elevated to deputy chief in 2010.