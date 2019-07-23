Public invited to rodent control seminar in Malden
Malden residents have an opportunity to learn more about the rat problem in the city and how it is being addressed.
The Board of Health is inviting the public to a rodent control seminar on Wednesday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m. in the Jenkins Auditorium at the high school, 77 Salem St.
Bob Leon, an entomologist and exterminator for General Environmental Services, will give an educational talk on the life cycle of rodents and their breeding habits, as well as rodent control measures that are currently being undertaken in the city.
The presentation will also cover what environmental conditions can contribute to or hinder the rodent population in a community. The event will include a question and answer session.
Advertisement
The Health Department holds the seminar annually to educate community members about rodent issues and steps the city is taking to address them, according to Malden’s public health director, Christopher Webb.
He said this year’s event is being scheduled earlier than usual to update residents on steps being taken in response to an outbreak of rodent activity in the Maplewood neighborhood that he said has resulted from a significant amount of roadwork in that area.
Webb said the city has received some recent complaints from residents regarding rodents spotted in that area. He said the city’s rat problem, while ongoing, has been curbed in recent years in part due to educational efforts such as the seminar.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.