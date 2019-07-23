Public invited to rodent control seminar in Malden

Malden residents have an opportunity to learn more about the rat problem in the city and how it is being addressed.

The Board of Health is inviting the public to a rodent control seminar on Wednesday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m. in the Jenkins Auditorium at the high school, 77 Salem St.

Bob Leon, an entomologist and exterminator for General Environmental Services, will give an educational talk on the life cycle of rodents and their breeding habits, as well as rodent control measures that are currently being undertaken in the city.