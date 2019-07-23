Salem rest home to receive $250,000 grant

A Salem rest home for senior women plans to carry out needed upgrades to its historic building with a recent grant. The Cummings Foundation selected Brookhouse Home to receive a $250,000 sustaining grant to be disbursed over 10 years.

The award builds on the $100,000 grant Brookhouse Home received last year from the foundation’s $100K for 100 program, which annually awards grants to nonprofits throughout the region. Groups selected for those grants are automatically considered for a sustaining grant the following year.

The initial grant helped Brookhouse repair its slate roof and eight chimneys. Because of its age, however, the building — an 1810 mansion at 180 Derby St. — needs a variety of additional updates and repair work, including to the red-brick exterior, according to Judith Kane, Brookhouse Home’s administrator. She said the $250,000 grant will help the group address those issues.