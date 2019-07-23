Salem rest home to receive $250,000 grant
A Salem rest home for senior women plans to carry out needed upgrades to its historic building with a recent grant. The Cummings Foundation selected Brookhouse Home to receive a $250,000 sustaining grant to be disbursed over 10 years.
The award builds on the $100,000 grant Brookhouse Home received last year from the foundation’s $100K for 100 program, which annually awards grants to nonprofits throughout the region. Groups selected for those grants are automatically considered for a sustaining grant the following year.
The initial grant helped Brookhouse repair its slate roof and eight chimneys. Because of its age, however, the building — an 1810 mansion at 180 Derby St. — needs a variety of additional updates and repair work, including to the red-brick exterior, according to Judith Kane, Brookhouse Home’s administrator. She said the $250,000 grant will help the group address those issues.
Brookhouse Home provides an affordable residence for 36 senior women, providing all meals and support services such as medication management, laundry, housekeeping, and social and recreational activities.
Located next to the Custom House in the Salem Maritime National Historic Site, Brookhouse Home is on the National Register of Historic Places and is one of the oldest such residences in the country.
“We are absolutely thrilled, and so grateful to the Cummings Foundation,” Kane said in a statement. “This will make a big difference to the ladies who live here and help us keep this wonderful home going for a long time to come.”
