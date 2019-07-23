Shakespeare comes to Walpole’s Bird Park

Shakespeare comes to Bird Park in Walpole on Aug. 3 and 4 with free performances of “All’s Well that Ends Well” by the Gazebo Players of Medfield.

The outdoor shows, which run from 5 to 7:30 p.m., will be held at the stone stage at the park. Audience members should bring blankets or chairs.

If it rains, the performance will move to the Walpole Footlighters Playhouse at 2 Scout Road, East Walpole.