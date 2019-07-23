Shakespeare comes to Walpole’s Bird Park
Shakespeare comes to Bird Park in Walpole on Aug. 3 and 4 with free performances of “All’s Well that Ends Well” by the Gazebo Players of Medfield.
The outdoor shows, which run from 5 to 7:30 p.m., will be held at the stone stage at the park. Audience members should bring blankets or chairs.
If it rains, the performance will move to the Walpole Footlighters Playhouse at 2 Scout Road, East Walpole.
The production is made possible by grants from the Medfield and Walpole cultural councils — both of which are supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council — and by the Walpole Footlighters.
The 89-acre park was created and endowed in 1925 by a local industrialist and his wife in honor of their son, Francis William Bird, who died at age 37 in the influenza epidemic of 1918. The Trustees of Reservations own and operate the park.
