Comic book characters, CharlieCards, and art exhibits

Regis College in Weston announced that it has received a $100,000 grant from the George I. Alden Trust for the “Growing STEM: Investment in the Sciences at Regis” project. The grant will allow Regis to improve its Watson-Hubbard Science Center by renovating a laboratory space, creating a new and modern flexible-use STEM classroom, and purchasing new equipment to further expand opportunities in research, according to a press release from the college.

The Rose Art Museum in Waltham is hosting a Summer Celebration featuring two new exhibits. “Liminal,” by Maya Watanabe, is an installation informed by the historical and political context of Watanabe’s home country, Peru. “Into Form: Selections from the Rose Collection, 1957-2018” is an exhibition drawn from the museum’s exceptional postwar holdings that examines the ways in which artists from the late 1950s to the present have sought to break boundaries by questioning representation. The celebration will be held Wednesday, July 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. and will feature drinks and snacks. The Rose Art Museum is located at 415 South St. on the campus of Brandeis University.

CharlieCards are now available for free at Watertown Town Hall and Watertown Public Library, thanks to a partnership between the town and the MBTA. By providing easier access to CharlieCards, the T hopes to encourage riders to use CharlieCards and fare vending machines throughout their travels, resulting in a savings of both time and money. The cards have no balance on them but can be refilled and have lower fares than CharlieTickets. The Watertown Town Hall is located at 149 Main St. and the Public Library is at 123 Main St.

Do you like to draw, take, and edit photos, read comics, write stories, or create costumes? The Lawrence Library in Pepperell is hosting a three-day comic book character workshop. Teens and tweens (fifth grade and up) are invited to learn from a professional artist how to develop a character, make a costume, and make an image of themselves as their own comic book character. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Classes run from Aug. 6 to 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required and can be done at www.lawrencelibrary.org or by calling 978-433-0330.

Gore Place in Waltham is offering two Moonlight Tours for the month of August. Visitors will see the 1793 carriage house, walk the grounds, and tour the 1806 mansion. Tickets are $17 per participant and can be purchased in advance at www.moonlight-tours.bpt.me or at the door. Tours will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, and Friday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m., with tours beginning in the Carriage House. Gore Place is located at 52 Gore St.

