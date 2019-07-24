North Calendar: What’s happening this week
GLOUCESTER Enjoy sunset views while benefiting a good cause, as Seaside Sustainability holds its second annual A Sip for the Sea in support of World Oceans Day. Board the Seven Seas Whale Watch Privateer IV, 63 Rogers St., on Saturday, Aug. 3, 6:30 to 9 p.m., with music, light bites, a cash bar, and raffles included in the $40 ticket price. For more information, visit seasidesustainability.org.
MARBLEHEAD The Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project will provide a taste of Korean culture on Sunday, Aug. 4, at Abbot Public Library, 235 Pleasant St. Following a short film and cooking demonstration of four dishes, a full home-cooked Korean meal will be served with the traditional table setting in Bangjja bronzeware. Register by Thursday, Aug. 1, at the main desk or by calling 781-631-1481, ext. 201. On the day of the event, enter through the back door, near the parking lot off Maverick Street. A donation of $6 is encouraged.
NEWBURYPORT The Newburyport Art Association is hosting “Chasing the Light,” the annual show and sale of the Photography Interest Group, through Sunday, Aug. 4, at 65 Water St. The gallery features framed and matted pieces, in traditional and contemporary formats. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit newburyportart.org.
ROCKPORT Natalie Merchant was a community college student when she joined the alternative rock band 10,000 Maniacs in 1981. The lead vocalist, lyricist, and occasional pianist released six studio albums with the band before launching a multi-platinum solo career. On Tuesday, July 30, at 8 p.m., Merchant will perform at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., in support of her 10-CD box set, “The Natalie Merchant Collection.” For ticket information, visit
rockportmusic.org.
