North Calendar: What’s happening this week

GLOUCESTER Enjoy sunset views while benefiting a good cause, as Seaside Sustainability holds its second annual A Sip for the Sea in support of World Oceans Day. Board the Seven Seas Whale Watch Privateer IV, 63 Rogers St., on Saturday, Aug. 3, 6:30 to 9 p.m., with music, light bites, a cash bar, and raffles included in the $40 ticket price. For more information, visit seasidesustainability.org.

MARBLEHEAD The Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project will provide a taste of Korean culture on Sunday, Aug. 4, at Abbot Public Library, 235 Pleasant St. Following a short film and cooking demonstration of four dishes, a full home-cooked Korean meal will be served with the traditional table setting in Bangjja bronzeware. Register by Thursday, Aug. 1, at the main desk or by calling 781-631-1481, ext. 201. On the day of the event, enter through the back door, near the parking lot off Maverick Street. A donation of $6 is encouraged.