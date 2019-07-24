Remembering the Aldens, country music, and summer eating

The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxborough is hosting “A Night of Country Music” presented by Worth It Events. Grammy nominee Ashley Jordan will be performing, with an opening by Sofia Lee Davis and Smoke N Whiskey, on Friday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.). General admission is $15. For more information, go to orpheum.org . To purchase tickets, call 508-543-2787 or e-mail boxoffice@orpheum.org .

The Alden House Historic Site in Duxbury presents “In Small Things Remembered: The Story of Mayflower Pilgrims John and Priscilla Alden,” an archaeology exhibit. Small things refer to Pilgrim-era artifacts analyzed from a landmark archaeological dig in the 1960s at the Alden House First Site, the original Duxbury home of the Mayflower couple, with recent research by the Fiske Center for Archaeology Research at the University of Massachusetts Boston. The exhibit, curated by Stephen O’Neill, will continue through the 400th commemoration of the Mayflower Journey in 2020. Alden House Historic Site, a National Historic Landmark, is located at 105 Alden St. For more information, call 781-934-9092 or visit alden.org .

EAT South Shore, a partnership between the South Shore Chamber of Commerce and a group of local restaurant owners and chefs, has announced its “Summer Passport” program. Until Sept. 3, anyone who eats will be eligible to enter a drawing for a $50 gift card from one of the 23 participating restaurants. Participants print out a passport at www.eatsouthshore.com, receive a stamp each time they eat at one of the restaurants, then return the passport to the South Shore Chamber of Commerce. The passport does not have to be completed to enter for prize drawings.

A fund-raiser is taking place in Randolph featuring a wrestlemania-type program to honor the memory of Andrew Leppo. Proceeds will go toward providing scholarships to inner-city youths to attend summer camp at the West End House Camp. A portion will also go toward ALS research and the No First Time Foundation. Ringside tickets cost $50, regular seating $20, and children under 15 are $15. The program will take place Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Randolph Intergenerational Center, 128 Pleasant St. Tickets can be purchased at www.necw.tv or by calling 1-800-838-3006.

Join dance instructor Ellen Keir at an event hosted by the North River Arts Society in Marshfield. Keir has been dancing ever since she was a child and has taught dancing for over 30 years. The ESCAPE Exhibit will also be on display, and the event is free and open to the public. It will take place Wednesday, July 31, from 7 to 9 p.m at 157 Old Main St.

Stop by the Mansfield Public Library and discuss “Death on the Nile” by Agatha Christie for this month’s Mystery Book Club meeting. New members are welcome to join with no registration required. All books are also supplied by the library. The book club will meet Thursday, Aug. 1, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m at 255 Hope St. For more information, call Reference/Teen Librarian Whitney Brown at 508-261-7380, ext. 3.

