South Calendar: What’s happening this week

HINGHAM The 25th annual “Food Fest,” a benefit for Father Bill’s & MainSpring, will offer tastings from 40 popular restaurants, bakeries, and beverage distributors. The fest also features live entertainment, raffles, and an auction. Father Bill’s & MainSpring, a nonprofit organization, works toward ending and preventing homelessness on the South Shore. The event will take place at The Launch at the Hingham Shipyard and Hingham Beer Works, both located at 18 Shipyard Drive and offering ocean views, on Tuesday, July 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. For tickets, go to helpfbms.org.

WALPOLE Juggling instructor Philip Czachorowski, who knows how to keep the balls in the air, will lead free juggling workshops on three Monday evenings at Walpole Public Library. Beginners of high school age and older are welcome to learn juggling from first steps, and experienced jugglers are welcome to work on their present skills. Sponsored by the Friends of the Walpole Public Library, the sessions will run in the library at 143 School St. on July 29, Aug. 5, and Aug. 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit walpolelibraryfriends.org.

MILTON It’s always a beach day for local photographer Sharon Armstrong, who will exhibit colorful beach images next month at Milton Public Library. The exhibit captures the beauty of a remote beach, the splendor of the ocean, and the lovely shades of colors caused by the movement of water in a spectacular setting. Located at 476 Canton Ave., the library will host the exhibit in its Wotiz Gallery, beginning Friday, Aug. 2, through Aug. 31. For more information, visit

miltonlibrary.org.