Stolen laundry and the great toothpaste robbery

At 6:43 p.m. July 18, the Wilmington Fire Department was called to a home where a cat was trapped inside a wall. Deputy Chief William F. Cavanaugh III said Engine 4 arrived at the scene and the resident told firefighters that some construction had been done at the house earlier that day, and now the cat was missing. They could hear the cat, so firefighters took a closer look at the bathroom area from where the sounds were coming. Firefighters proceeded to open the wall around the tub and successfully freed the feline, who apparently got scared by the noise from the construction and hid from the workers behind the tub when the wall was opened up. The workers apparently closed the wall not knowing that the cat was hiding there. The cat was successfully reunited with its owner.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

LAUNDRY THIEF

Advertisement

On July 17, the Abington Police Department shared on social media a photo of a man who allegedly stole clothes from not one, but three different people at Old Town Superwash on North Avenue. “This happened Sunday evening around 6 p.m. when the laundromat was full with people just trying to do their clothes,” police wrote. “Help us identify this man so we can talk with him to see why he took other people’s clothes.” Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Ron Sweeney at 781-347-5284 or send an anonymous tip by texting 781-473-3241.

THE GREAT TOOTHPASTE

ROBBERY

At approximately 6:50 p.m. June 29, a Brookline police detective was on routine patrol when he saw a man walk into a business on Beacon Street and then run away carrying a plastic bag full of stuff. The detective started following the man and contacted dispatch, who confirmed that his hunch was correct — a shoplifter had just stolen merchandise from that business. When officers stopped the man a short time later, he allegedly admitted to stealing 23 tubes of toothpaste. He also had three stolen credit cards on him and four outstanding warrants, according to the Brookline Police News website, and was placed under arrest.

Advertisement

WATER LOGGED

On July 13, someone launching a jet ski at the public boat ramp in Winthrop ran into trouble. Both the SUV and the trailer rolled “backwards into the water and were completely submerged,” said Captain Larry Powers, the town’s harbormaster. It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to take the unexpected detour. Winthrop police, firefighters, and the harbormaster all responded to the scene, and thankfully there were no injuries. “A tow company was notified and all units stood by until the vehicle and trailer were recovered,” Powers said.

SKIMMING SCAM

At 7:19 p.m. July 5, a man called Saugus police to report that he was using a bank ATM and some type of device with a camera fell off the card slot opening. Officers responded to the scene and reported that it appeared to be a “possible skimming device,” according to the police log entry. Scammers install skimming devices on ATM and gas pump card readers and use them to steal information from people’s debit and credit cards. In order to avoid becoming a victim, the FBI suggests that you carefully inspect any ATM or credit card reader before you use it. “Be suspicious if you see anything loose, crooked, or damaged, or if you notice scratches or adhesive/tape residue,” the FBI website states. “When entering your PIN, block the keypad with your other hand to prevent possible hidden cameras from recording your number.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.