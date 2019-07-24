Wenham scout builds homes for bats

Lucas Bailey, who at the time was a high school senior, got the idea of building shelters for bats after speaking to the town administrator.

Five boxes of plywood, stained black and stationed atop metal polls, sit along the Wenham Grand Canal. Someday, little brown bats (that’s the name of the animal, not a description) will move into them and cut down on the local mosquito population — a huge problem for anyone who’s walked along the water.

“We store water from the Wenham Grand Canal in a reservoir and treat it during the summer when water is scarce,” Perron said. “Lucas contacted us with his idea and we agreed to work with him on it.”

Bailey, a member of BSA Troop 28 Wenham, took on the task of constructing bat boxes as his Eagle Project, the challenge a Boy Scout must take on as part of becoming an Eagle Scout. After his Eagle Court of Honor in the coming months, Bailey will be Troop 28’s 100th Eagle Scout.

Bailey’s pursuit of the project was born not out of an interest in ecology, but in business — particularly project management. In order to complete the project he had to assemble a team, acquire funding, and coordinate the disparate parties.

“I’m actually a lot more interested in learning how to manage teams and keep people focused,” Bailey said. “My biggest challenges as project leader were keeping everyone on task, scheduling the work, and making sure the scouts were busy.”

Inside the boxes are four rooms with half-inch etchings engraved into the walls to allow the bats to latch on to them. The boxes are dyed black to attract heat and have an open bottom to allow entry. Bailey got the design from Bat Conservation International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving bats and their ecosystems.

Bailey and his team of 11 troop members produced four of the five boxes. Boston Fence and Vinyl of Beverly helped cut the wood and donated an additional, premade bat box. Funding for the project came from a GoFundMe page, which received $510 from 18 donors.

Battling the local environment was a challenge for the team. “This year we ended up getting a very wet spring,” said Perron. “The river was much higher than in recent years, so some of the locations he wanted to put boxes in were actually underwater.”

The team had to find new locations for the boxes that weren’t flooded but also wouldn’t be disrupted by visitors. “Basically I was just looking for dry areas, since there were 2 to 3 feet of water in some of the areas we dug up to put the boxes,” Bailey said.

While the bats haven’t yet occupied their new homes, that’s to be expected, said Bailey. “It’ll probably take two or three years before the bats start moving in. It takes a long time for them to reproduce and move into an area.”

Bailey is a 2019 graduate of Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School and will be attending Suffolk University in the fall. He’s interested in business, but hasn’t yet settled on any particular major.

“The thing that surprised me most about the project was how much help you can get from people. I had very little problem finding the resources I needed and getting discounts on stuff,” Bailey said. “Just seeing how helpful people were really showed me this other side of project management that I’d never seen before.”

Corey Dockser