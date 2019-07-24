West Calendar: What’s happening this week
ACTON The Boston International Kids Film Festival is running a series of weeklong film classes for middle school students. Under the tutelage of professional filmmakers, students will learn scriptwriting, storyboard sketching, character development, improvisation, and camera skills, and will end the week by producing their own short film. Upcoming sessions include July 29 through Aug. 2 at Acton-Boxborough High School ($345) and two consecutive weeklong sessions at Lexington Youth Services in Lexington ($400) Aug. 5-9 (filmmaking) and Aug. 12-16 (animation). Registration is now open at bikff.org.
NEEDHAM Clay artist Steven Branfman and encaustic painter Patricia Gerkin team up for “Converging Terrains,” on view now through Aug. 27 at the Gorse Mill Studios Gallery, 31 Thorpe Road. Branfman is an author, teacher, administrator, and public speaker as well as a raku master who has written four books on the techniques and process of creating raku. Gerkin uses molten wax painting to create art intended to remind viewers of our shared responsibility to protect the earth and its systems. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. For more information, go to www.gorsemillstudios.com.
HOPKINTON Enter Stage Left Theater presents “Children of Eden” on Thursday, Aug. 1, Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7:30 p.m. The two-act musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by John Caird is based on the Book of Genesis, with Act I telling the story of Adam and Eve, Cain, and Abel, and Act II covering Noah and the flood. Appropriate for ages 8 and up. Tickets are $23 general admission; $18 students and seniors. The production takes place at the Hopkinton Center for the Arts, 98 Hayden Rowe St. For more information, go to
enterstagelefttheater.org.
LEXINGTON Massachusetts native Lori McKenna, a Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, brings her country sound to Cary Memorial Hall, 1605 Massachusetts Ave., on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 8 p.m. Opening for McKenna is Hailey Whitters. Tickets are $49-$59. For tickets and more information, go to www.caryhalllexington.com.
