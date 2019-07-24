West Calendar: What’s happening this week

ACTON The Boston International Kids Film Festival is running a series of weeklong film classes for middle school students. Under the tutelage of professional filmmakers, students will learn scriptwriting, storyboard sketching, character development, improvisation, and camera skills, and will end the week by producing their own short film. Upcoming sessions include July 29 through Aug. 2 at Acton-Boxborough High School ($345) and two consecutive weeklong sessions at Lexington Youth Services in Lexington ($400) Aug. 5-9 (filmmaking) and Aug. 12-16 (animation). Registration is now open at bikff.org.

NEEDHAM Clay artist Steven Branfman and encaustic painter Patricia Gerkin team up for “Converging Terrains,” on view now through Aug. 27 at the Gorse Mill Studios Gallery, 31 Thorpe Road. Branfman is an author, teacher, administrator, and public speaker as well as a raku master who has written four books on the techniques and process of creating raku. Gerkin uses molten wax painting to create art intended to remind viewers of our shared responsibility to protect the earth and its systems. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. For more information, go to www.gorsemillstudios.com.