Lives change, but the Blue Sox tradition endures

“I can’t give it up,” Karis said after firing four shutout innings in the July 21 contest against the Reading Bulldogs. “It’s the culture. [Blue Sox founder and manager] Rick DeAngelis is a great person to play for. The team is awesome to play with. We say it all the time — and it sounds corny — but it really is a family. We take care of each other.”

The Noble & Greenough alumnus, who grew up in Southborough, began playing for the Lexington Blue Sox 10 years ago after his sophomore season as a pitcher and first baseman for Gettysburg College. A decade later, he returns to the Blue Sox each summer during a run that has taken him to the ICL championship series every year.

It’s two hours before first pitch of an Intercity League baseball game on a 97-degree Sunday, and Matt Karis is doing his best to stretch out his 30-year-old body at Reading High School.

It’s a connection that somehow holds strong through evolving lives, aging talents, and flexible rosters that weave in more than three dozen current and former college players — and even the occasional former pro like current Blue Sox closer and former Boston Red Sox hurler Manny Delcarmen — in a summer.

Advertisement

It’s an identity that has helped the Lexington franchise to 14 ICL titles in the 25 years DeAngelis has been at the helm, including 10 championships in the 12 straight years the Blue Sox have made the finals.

Bentley University and Lexington High alumnus Ross Curley is the longest-tenured Blue Sox player at 12 years. “Being a competitive person, playing baseball each summer post-college has allowed me to fill that need in life, while also allowing me to break up the work week, which has been a huge win,” he said. “Another big thing is the camaraderie with my teammates. We have a really solid group of not only great ballplayers, but overall great human beings, a lot of whom will be lifelong friends.”

Advertisement

Curley said he can see DeAngelis already plotting out the next season as the players are still basking in each summer’s accomplishment. By February, the prospective squad is meeting for hitting indoors in Arlington at least once a week into May, as well as heading to Maine for golf outings, along with other team-bonding events.

“We work at it,” said DeAngelis, who grew up in Revere and played baseball at St. John’s Prep and Holy Cross. “I believe in team. I’ve always believed in team. The lone wolf doesn’t exist unless you go out to Wyoming. That’s what makes us kind of a different — or special — organization.”

With a handful of key players unavailable on July 21, the first-place Blue Sox sent Karis to the mound against third-place Reading. Karis left with Lexington nursing a 1-0 edge, but the Bulldogs rallied for a 6-1 victory behind a two-run single from Kyle Hawes and two-run double from Cooper Marengi in the fifth inning, and RBI hits from Darren Hartwell and Tyler Cedeno in the sixth.

“There is definitely a little extra juice when we play Lexington,” said Hartwell, a North Reading alumnus who played at Williams College, and has played with the Bulldogs since graduating from the Reading American Legion team in 2010. “They’re usually the favorite to win the ICL title, so there’s always some extra satisfaction in beating the top team, and proving we can hold our own.”

Advertisement

DeAngelis shrugged off the setback in the parking lot as he wiped his brow under the scorching late-day sun. Reading played a good game, had the more energetic bench, and the Blue Sox will have plenty of chances to get this one back with a full squad available ahead of the mid-August playoffs.

The coach remembered what he said former Blue Sox player Pete Frates — the Boston College alumnus whose ongoing battle against ALS sparked the Ice Bucket Challenge phenomenon — told the team following a doubleheader loss to Reading at Endicott College in 2013.

“Peter was still able to speak at that time,” DeAngelis said of the year after Frates was diagnosed with ALS. “He addressed the team by saying: ‘Guys, every year is a different year. You have to build your own unique chemistry. In order to do that, you have to learn to trust your teammates, and let your teammates trust you. Get to know each other, so you have familiarity. It’s not just on the baseball diamond. It’s not just nine, or 10, or 20, or 30 guys who come together a couple of times a week. Get to know your teammates and you will build a bond. You will build a brotherhood.’”

The Blue Sox went on to win their 10th ICL crown later that summer.

For Karis, a history teacher at Austin Prep in Reading, that brotherhood endures. He said it’s less about if he can keep playing each year with the demands of a family and career, and more about how he will work it out with his family and career to keep playing with the Blue Sox.

Advertisement

“I plan around it,” he said. “Every summer it starts with: ‘I’m coming back to the Blue Sox.’”

That means coming back to more than an amateur baseball team. It means coming back to the history and the tradition that is the Blue Sox. It means coming back to DeAngelis, and his Lexington-based baseball family.

“We like to win,” DeAngelis said. “We’re good at it. But we have fun doing it. This is not meant to be a job. This is meant to be something that you are passionate about. So that’s us in a nutshell.”

Scott Souza can be reached at ScottSouza@journalist.com.