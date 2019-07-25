Reading to shelter animals, chamber music, and rock favorites

You won’t want to miss Gloucester’s Rock on the Water, an event that will bring back your favorite ‘70s and ‘80s music. Journey former lead vocalist Steve Augeri will headline the festival, with the Midtown Horns, Thirty 6 Red, and Witzend also performing. The event by Ringo Tarr Productions will take place Aug. 3 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m at Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave. Advance tickets are $30, and $40 if purchased at the gate. For more information and ticket purchases, visit gloucesterrock.com .

The Newburyport Chamber Music Festival kicks off on Monday, Aug. 5, with a lecture by artistic director and violist David Yang. The two-week festival will feature three concerts, three performances held in private homes, and 12 free events including open rehearsals, panels, storytelling, and family concerts. Yang’s talk will take place at 3 p.m. at Newburyport Public Library, 94 State St. For more information, visit newburyportchambermusic.org .

For the second year in a row, Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union will sponsor a collaboration between the Greater Lowell Family YMCA and the Lowell Humane Society in Lowell. The Tales 4 Tails Program will give children in the program the opportunity to read aloud to dogs, cats, rabbits, and other shelter animals. Kids ages 9 to 13 will read to the animals on Wednesdays and kids ages 5 to 8 will read to the animals on Thursdays. The program will run until Thursday, Aug. 15. Kids must be members of the Greater Lowell Family YMCA to participate. Call Erin Hebert at 978-454-8982 for information on membership or Crystal Arnott at 978-452-7781 for information on volunteering at the Lowell Humane Society.

Simon Malls in Massachusetts — including Saugus, Burlington, and Peabody — will be a part of this year’s Supporting Our Schools initiative now through Sunday, Aug. 11. Local residents are invited to help underprivileged students and their teachers throughout New England by donating school supplies. The initiative is in collaboration with NBC10 Boston, Telemundo, and NECN. For a list of items and more information, visit nbcboston.com.

Apollinaire Theatre Company in Chelsea has received a $45,000 grant from the Boston Foundation to launch a Resident Artist Program. It built the new Black Box Theatre at the Chelsea Theatre Works to address the affordable space crisis among Boston performers. For more information, visit apollinairetheatre.com.

Somerville’s 16th Annual National Night Out Against Crime and Drugs will be hosted by Somerville Prevention Services, Somerville Cares About Prevention, and the Somerville Police Department in partnership with the city. There will be a presentation from the Massachusetts State Police K-9 Unit, performances, youth resources, activities, and games. For more information or to become involved with strategies to reduce substance abuse, contact Matthew Mitchell, prevention services manager, at 617-625-6600, ext. 2570, or mmitchell@somervillema.gov.

