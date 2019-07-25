Tips for running safely on a hot day

A number of heat-induced ailments can plague runners, or any outdoor athlete. There’s dehydration (loss of fluids, due to excess heat, and inadequate liquid replacement); heat cramps (muscle spasms caused by fluid and electrolyte loss); heat exhaustion (overheating, characterized by excessive sweating, dizziness, rapid pulse, nausea, vomiting, and headaches); and heat stroke (core body temperatures rising to unsafe levels, typically above 104 degrees).

But soaring temperatures, like those experienced throughout the region last weekend, make running less of a pastime and more of a punishment.

Running provides maximum health benefit (provided your joints don’t mutiny) in the least amount of time. Plus, other than a good pair of running shoes, there isn’t much gear required.

All are dangerous. And avoidable.

The best preparation for oppressive heat and humidity, said Beverly’s Alen Yen, president of the North Shore-based Wicked Running Club, is to accurately assess the conditions. That includes a number of key factors.

“At this time of year, when we’ve had a month or two of heat to adjust, I find [temperatures] over 90 with direct sun is when I really take preventative measures,” said Yen, 47. “Humidity and direct sunlight are variables which can really impact your perceived effort, health, and safety on a run.”

Proper training, he said, is essential to help your body acclimate to the hot weather.

“It can be 90 degrees-plus out, but if I’m on the shaded part of the Danvers Rail Trail with low humidity, it’s quite bearable,” said Yen. “Conversely, 75 degrees with high humidity — over 70 percent — and direct sun will have me overheating in no time. ... You have to take precautions.”

That’s especially true as you get older. Salem’s Michael Pelletier, longtime president of the North Shore Striders, took up running 43 years ago. Now 76, Pelletier admitted that he prefers not to run when the weather gets too steamy, but doesn’t like to give in to Mother Nature, either.

“A certain amount of humility is important. I often remind myself that ‘With age comes wisdom, but you are never too old to do something stupid,’” Pelletier said. “The worst mistake is not reducing intensity of the run. If it is too hot and humid, decrease the distance and/or run more slowly.”

To keep safe on sweltering days, Yen recommends that every runner learn how to conduct a personal “sweat test.”

“Look up various ways you can determine what your fluid loss is hourly to get a baseline of how much fluid you should plan to carry for your run,” he said. “Having personal data matters. I personally sweat off 4 pounds an hour, and it’s a lot to manage on a long run.”

A solid rule of thumb is “one pint of fluid is needed for every pound you’re sweating off,” Yen said. “Don’t just trust your [sense of] thirst. Get the math.”

Other hot-weather suggestions from Yen include:

— Hydrate early and often the day of a run (and the day before). If extreme temperatures are forecasted, limit alcohol intake.

— Find your optimal balance of water, sports drinks, salts, and supplements. Everybody reacts to combinations differently. Learn about hyponatremia (over-hydrating) as well.

— Bring fluid. Many runners don’t like being encumbered with a handheld or hydration packs, but if the heat is extreme, don’t leave it to chance. Find something that works for you.

— Ditch pacing, and evaluate your run by effort. Use a heart rate monitor, or run according to your “rate of perceived exertion” (a scale that measures intensity of effort) instead of a pre-determined pace.

— Wear reflective, wicking clothing, a hat or cap, and plenty of sunscreen.

— Plan wisely. Select shaded routes or trails, go early in the morning or evening, and stay close to the ocean if you live near the water. Plan routes that loop back to a base — your car, home, a water fountain — so that you can replace fluids, take a break from the sun, or bail entirely if necessary.

— Run with other people. Runners in a group can not only motivate one another, but they’ll also look out for each other.

— If the heat is unbearable, head inside, and hit the treadmill.

“Experiment with what’s going to work for you through trial and error,” Yen said. “Keeping to loops or shorter distances while trying out hydration systems, fluid amounts, supplements, and gear will help ensure you have dependable solutions for the conditions.”

Brion O’Connor can be reached at brionoc@verizon.net.