Packed ballot expected in Newton

Each position on the ballot is for a two-year term.

The Nov. 5 municipal election ballot will include candidates for 16 at-large and eight local seats on the City Council, along with eight positions on the School Committee.

Newton voters will decide seven contested citywide races for City Council and School Committee this fall, while five of the city’s wards will have competitive races for neighborhood councilor seats, according to data released by the city clerk’s office Tuesday.

Candidates for the City Council and School Committee were required to have their nomination papers certified by the clerk’s office by July 23 in order to be included on the ballot.

School Committee

The School Committee will have 11 candidates for eight seats on the ballot. Each position is elected by citywide vote.

Ward 4 member Diana Fisher Gomberg and Ward 5 member Steven Siegel are unable to run again because of term limits. Ward 4’s Alexander Koifman and Tamika Olszewski are running to replace Gomberg.

Ward 5’s Emily Rachel Prenner and Lev Agranovich are running to replace Siegel.

Ward 6’s Ruth E. Goldman, the School Committee’s chairwoman, is running against challenger Galina N. Rosenblit.

Councilor at large

That ballot will include 21 at-large City Council candidates, including contested races in wards 2, 3, 5, and 6. At-large positions are elected by citywide vote.

Ward 2 Councilors at Large Jacob Daniel Auchincloss and Susan S. Albright will face challengers Jennifer A. Bentley and Tarik J. Lucas.

In Ward 3, incumbents Andrea W. Kelley and James R. Cote are running for reelection against challenger Pamela A. Wright.

In Ward 5, Councilors at Large Andreae Downs and Deborah J. Crossley will face Paul Edward Coletti, a former city alderman, in the race.

And in Ward 6, Greg Schwartz and Victoria L. Danberg are running for reelection and will be joined by challenger Alicia G. Bowman.

Ward Councilor

The November ballot will also include candidates for eight ward councilors. A ward councilor is elected by residents of the ward they represent.

Ward 5 will get its own preliminary election for its local ward councilor seat, scheduled for Sept. 10, according to David Olson, Newton’s city clerk.

Three candidates — Kathryn K. Winters, Rena L. Getz, and William Bishop Humphrey — vie to replace Councilor John B. Rice, who is not running for reelection.

The two candidates with the most votes in the Sept. 10 preliminary election will go on to the general election on Nov. 5, Olson said.

There will also be a contested ward councilor election in Ward 3, where Councilor Barbara Brousal-Glaser will not seek reelection. There are also contested elections in Wards 1, 2, and 6.

Ward 8 Councilor Cheryl Lappin is not seeking reelection. Holly Ryan-Caffray is running unopposed to replace her.

School Committee

(vote for one)

Ward 1

Bridget F. Ray-Canada

(incumbent)

Ward 2

Margaret L. Albright

(incumbent)

Ward 3

Anping Shen

(incumbent)

Ward 4

(replaces Diana Fisher

Gomberg; contested)

Alexander Koifman

Tamika Olszewski

Ward 5

(replaces Steven Siegel;

contested)

Emily Rachel Prenner

Lev Agranovich

Ward 6

(contested)

Galina N. Rosenblit

Ruth E. Goldman

(incumbent)

Ward 7

Kathleen Burdette Shields

(incumbent)

Ward 8

Matthew B. Miller

(incumbent)

Councilor at Large

(vote for two)

Ward 1

Alison Leary

(iIncumbent)

Allan L. Ciccone Jr.

(incumbent)

Ward 2

(contested)

Jennifer A. Bentley

Tarik J. Lucas

Jacob Daniel Auchincloss

(incumbent)

Susan S. Albright

(incumbent)

Ward 3

(contested)

Andrea W. Kelley

(incumbent)

James R. Cote

(incumbent)

Pamela A. Wright

Ward 4

Joshua Krintzman

(incumbent)

Leonard J. Gentile

(incumbent)

Ward 5

(contested)

Paul Edward Coletti

Andreae Downs

(incumbent)

Deborah J. Crossley

(incumbent)

Ward 6

(contested)

Alicia G. Bowman

Greg Schwartz

(incumbent)

Victoria L. Danberg

(incumbent)

Ward 7

Marc C. Laredo

(incumbent)

Rebecca Walker Grossman

(incumbent)

Ward 8

David A. Kalis

(incumbent)

Richard A. Lipof

(incumbent)

Ward Councilor

(vote for one)

Ward 1

(contested)

Allan L. Ciccone

Maria Scibelli Greenberg

(incumbent)

Ward 2

(contested)

Bryan P. Barash

Emily Norton

(incumbent)

Ward 3

(replaces Barbara

Brousal-Glaser; contested)

Carolina D. Ventura

Julia Malakie

Ward 4

Christopher J. Markiewicz

(incumbent)

Ward 5

(replaces John B. Rice;

contested- preliminary

election Sept. 10)

Kathryn K. Winters

Rena L. Getz

William Bishop Humphrey

Ward 6

(contested)

Lisa R. Teuscher Gordon

Brenda Noel

(incumbent)

Ward 7

R. Lisle Baker

(incumbent)

Ward 8

(replaces Cheryl Lappin)

Holly Ryan-Caffray

SOURCE: Newton City Clerk’s Office

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com