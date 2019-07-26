Packed ballot expected in Newton
Newton voters will decide seven contested citywide races for City Council and School Committee this fall, while five of the city’s wards will have competitive races for neighborhood councilor seats, according to data released by the city clerk’s office Tuesday.
The Nov. 5 municipal election ballot will include candidates for 16 at-large and eight local seats on the City Council, along with eight positions on the School Committee.
Each position on the ballot is for a two-year term.
Candidates for the City Council and School Committee were required to have their nomination papers certified by the clerk’s office by July 23 in order to be included on the ballot.
Advertisement
School Committee
The School Committee will have 11 candidates for eight seats on the ballot. Each position is elected by citywide vote.
Ward 4 member Diana Fisher Gomberg and Ward 5 member Steven Siegel are unable to run again because of term limits. Ward 4’s Alexander Koifman and Tamika Olszewski are running to replace Gomberg.
Ward 5’s Emily Rachel Prenner and Lev Agranovich are running to replace Siegel.
Ward 6’s Ruth E. Goldman, the School Committee’s chairwoman, is running against challenger Galina N. Rosenblit.
Councilor at large
That ballot will include 21 at-large City Council candidates, including contested races in wards 2, 3, 5, and 6. At-large positions are elected by citywide vote.
Ward 2 Councilors at Large Jacob Daniel Auchincloss and Susan S. Albright will face challengers Jennifer A. Bentley and Tarik J. Lucas.
In Ward 3, incumbents Andrea W. Kelley and James R. Cote are running for reelection against challenger Pamela A. Wright.
In Ward 5, Councilors at Large Andreae Downs and Deborah J. Crossley will face Paul Edward Coletti, a former city alderman, in the race.
And in Ward 6, Greg Schwartz and Victoria L. Danberg are running for reelection and will be joined by challenger Alicia G. Bowman.
Advertisement
Ward Councilor
The November ballot will also include candidates for eight ward councilors. A ward councilor is elected by residents of the ward they represent.
Ward 5 will get its own preliminary election for its local ward councilor seat, scheduled for Sept. 10, according to David Olson, Newton’s city clerk.
Three candidates — Kathryn K. Winters, Rena L. Getz, and William Bishop Humphrey — vie to replace Councilor John B. Rice, who is not running for reelection.
The two candidates with the most votes in the Sept. 10 preliminary election will go on to the general election on Nov. 5, Olson said.
There will also be a contested ward councilor election in Ward 3, where Councilor Barbara Brousal-Glaser will not seek reelection. There are also contested elections in Wards 1, 2, and 6.
Ward 8 Councilor Cheryl Lappin is not seeking reelection. Holly Ryan-Caffray is running unopposed to replace her.
School Committee
(vote for one)
Ward 1
Bridget F. Ray-Canada
(incumbent)
Ward 2
Margaret L. Albright
(incumbent)
Ward 3
Anping Shen
(incumbent)
Ward 4
(replaces Diana Fisher
Gomberg; contested)
Alexander Koifman
Tamika Olszewski
Ward 5
(replaces Steven Siegel;
contested)
Emily Rachel Prenner
Lev Agranovich
Ward 6
(contested)
Galina N. Rosenblit
Ruth E. Goldman
(incumbent)
Ward 7
Kathleen Burdette Shields
(incumbent)
Ward 8
Matthew B. Miller
(incumbent)
Councilor at Large
(vote for two)
Ward 1
Alison Leary
(iIncumbent)
Allan L. Ciccone Jr.
Advertisement
(incumbent)
Ward 2
(contested)
Jennifer A. Bentley
Tarik J. Lucas
Jacob Daniel Auchincloss
(incumbent)
Susan S. Albright
(incumbent)
Ward 3
(contested)
Andrea W. Kelley
(incumbent)
James R. Cote
(incumbent)
Pamela A. Wright
Ward 4
Joshua Krintzman
(incumbent)
Leonard J. Gentile
(incumbent)
Ward 5
(contested)
Paul Edward Coletti
Andreae Downs
(incumbent)
Deborah J. Crossley
(incumbent)
Ward 6
(contested)
Alicia G. Bowman
Greg Schwartz
(incumbent)
Victoria L. Danberg
(incumbent)
Ward 7
Marc C. Laredo
(incumbent)
Rebecca Walker Grossman
(incumbent)
Ward 8
David A. Kalis
(incumbent)
Richard A. Lipof
(incumbent)
Ward Councilor
(vote for one)
Ward 1
(contested)
Allan L. Ciccone
Maria Scibelli Greenberg
(incumbent)
Ward 2
(contested)
Bryan P. Barash
Emily Norton
(incumbent)
Ward 3
(replaces Barbara
Brousal-Glaser; contested)
Carolina D. Ventura
Julia Malakie
Ward 4
Christopher J. Markiewicz
(incumbent)
Ward 5
(replaces John B. Rice;
contested- preliminary
election Sept. 10)
Kathryn K. Winters
Rena L. Getz
William Bishop Humphrey
Ward 6
(contested)
Lisa R. Teuscher Gordon
Brenda Noel
(incumbent)
Ward 7
R. Lisle Baker
(incumbent)
Ward 8
(replaces Cheryl Lappin)
Holly Ryan-Caffray
SOURCE: Newton City Clerk’s Office
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com